The MIAA Spring Tournament runners-up placed four players on the All-Tournament team.
The MIAA announced the 12-person squad Monday following the conclusion of the Spring Tournament, which ended with a 4-1 win by Central Oklahoma over Missouri Western in Sunday's championship.
Senior midfielder Lillian Davis is the lone Griffon graduate named to the all-tournament team, while junior goalkeeper Anna Mayer and junior forward Kaili Campbell represented their class. Campbell scored Western's lone goal in the championship in the first 1:15 of the game and two more in the semifinals.
Sophomore forward Lauren Street was also selected to the squad. She scored a goal in the semifinal win over Northeastern State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.