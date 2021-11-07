Missouri Western set new program records in offensive yardage and rushing touchdowns, outscoring Central Missouri 28-0 in the final quarter for a 59-28 win Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
The Griffons racked up 687 yards of offense, breaking a record from 1979, while setting a new mark with eight rushing touchdowns. Western (5-5) also had the second-ever seven-sack day in program history.
It’s also the first win against UCM for Matt Williamson, who was 0-4 while giving up 38-plus in all four losses. Williamson has now beat every MIAA team except Northwest Missouri State.
“They’ve been able to move the ball up and down the field and hit us on some big plays. This is a good one,” Williamson said. “I know I was 0-4. We’re gonna flip the switch on it now. Now it’s game on.”
Western jumped out to a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter on scores by quarterback Reagan Jones and freshman running backs Shen Butler Lawson Jr. and Jonas Bennett. But the Mules put together eight plays of 20-plus yards, including a 43-yard pass by Logan Twehous to Cameron Sounders on fourth-and-5 to tie the game before halftime.
Western jumped ahead on a Thomas Kopcho field goal and Brandon Hall rushing score, though Twehous’ fourth touchdown toss pulled the Mules (3-7) within 31-28.
But in the fourth, Bennett (20), Bennett (57) and Brison Cobbins (23) rushed for long touchdowns while Butler Lawson Jr. added another 1-yard score. Three different Griffons finished with two rushing touchdowns, and every score was by a freshman.
“It just shows that whoever we put in the game, we can play,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t really matter who’s in or what’s in, we’ve just gotta trust the line and play who we play.”
Hall finished with 124 yards as the Griffons ran for 343 on the day. Jones ran 12 times for 62 yards while completing 18 of 25 passes for 344 yards. Cooper Burton tallied a 73-yard rush and 41 yards receiving.
Dakari Streeter finished with three sacks and four tackles for loss on the day. The Griffons tallied four sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a team.
Saunders led UCM with 189 yards receiving as Twehous completed 25 of 40 passes for 400 yards. UCM averaged just 2 yards per rush and was just 2 of 13 on third downs.
Western’s attempt at finishing over .500 will come at 11 a.m. Saturday at winless Lincoln with a chance to still finish as high as fifth in the MIAA.
