It’s an unusual scene at Missouri Western this week. The bleachers within the Spring Sports Complex sit empty and not a single sound echoes throughout Spratt Stadium.
The MIAA announced Monday it was canceling the remaining spring regular-season schedule and the 2020 MIAA championships due to concerns regarding the global coronavirus pandemic. The previous decision by the MIAA CEO Council to indefinitely suspend all activities for all MIAA sports, regardless of season, remains in effect.
"The seasons are cancelled, but the positive attitudes aren't canceled, the love for the sports isn't cancelled, our goals aren't cancelled, and the ability to build a competitive advantage isn't cancelled," Missouri Western Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney said.
Looney said the athletics department has been working this week on the immediate, emergency-specific student athlete needs. One of those needs is helping athletes who are from other countries, whether it be getting them home, or offering campus housing.
Once housing and academics is solved, Looney encourages the coaches to focus on how to turn the situation into a competitive advantage for Western.
"Everybody's been dealt the same thing and it's not ideal for everyone, but how can we do something and deliver something our competition isn't? When they get back here, how are they in the best position on a personal level, camaraderie level, and athletic level that is better than our competition? I don't know that we have an answer for that, but that's what we're really challenging our coaches to look at," Looney said.
All Western athletics indoor turf, court and weight room facilities are undergoing sanitation and closed until further notice. Western's strength and conditioning staff is creating workout plans for all athletes to perform on their own time.
With the spring football season cancelled, Western head coach Matt Williamson and his coaching staff have been sending players videos on how to perform different workouts at home. He said it has been difficult to communicate with his 100 players through text and email.
"It's been really challenging to be honest with you. Obviously, we want to keep our kids healthy and keep them locked in because we really don't know when they will be able to come back," Williamson said. "The good thing is that they are home and safe."
Western continues to follow public health policies as it awaits the return of its athletes.