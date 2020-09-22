During his time at Missouri Western, Evan Chohon hasn’t watched much college football on T.V.
The senior linebacker has been busy playing for the Griffons since 2017, working his way into an All-MIAA spot last season. With more time on his hands since the MIAA canceled fall sports last month, the opportunity finally came to take in games on the big screen.
And he’s hated every second of it.
“I’ve been doing nothing (but) watching a lot of football. Watching a lot, but not playing a lot,” Chohon said of his Saturday plans without games to play. “It’s definitely hard. … I’m grateful now.”
Chohon’s Saturdays will get a little more busy next month as Missouri Western will begin what is currently a four-game slate of games this fall, the University confirmed Tuesday, including non-conference games against two conference rivals and two out-of-conference opponents.
Following Monday’s announcement of a Halloween game at Central Arkansas to confirm the arrival of an abbreviated fall schedule, Missouri Western announced the ushering of a “scheduling alliance” with Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney to bring a multi-game schedule to the MIAA programs on Tuesday.
“We promised our athletes we’d continue to work to find solutions. We found that path, but we also take an equal commitment to follow our (COVID-19) protocols,” said Dr. Josh Looney, MWSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics. “(MWSU’s student-athletes) have done what we’ve asked of them and successfully put themselves in position where when we found a path we thought we could explore, we were going to do it.”
Pitt State already announced a game with Stephen F. Austin for Nov. 14 on Saturday.
The alliance was created following the cancellation of the MIAA fall seasons and the NCAA’s fall championships to create an avenue toward playing. As part of the alliance, MWSU, UNK and Pitt State will each face each other in a round robin format.
Pitt State will host UNK in Pittsburg on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. The Gorillas and Griffons will face one another on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. at Spratt Stadium, while the Lopers and Griffons will meet in Kearney at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Missouri Western’s schedule opens Oct. 31 at FCS member Central Arkansas before hosting Pitt State on Nov. 7 and traveling to Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 21. A fourth game against Division-II West Texas A&M has been added for Nov. 14 in Canyon, Texas. Pitt State will also face West Texas A&M on Nov. 28, a date currently open for Western, though it’s being explored to possibly add a fifth game.
“(Monday) was the first day since February where I felt a sense of normalcy a little bit,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “It’s real all the sudden. An absolute awesome feeling.”
Nebraska-Kearney has November games against Chadron State and South Dakota Mines of the Rocky Mountain conference. All three MIAA teams currently have four games scheduled.
All teams will abide by the NCAA’s protocols, which will include COVID-19 tests 72 hours prior to games. Anybody with a positive or inconclusive test will not be allowed to compete that week.
For the next 14 days, players will work out on their own without coaches — as they did Tuesday — as part of a dead period ahead of the beginning of the fall season.
Come that day to begin October, and every day until then, Griffon football has something to work toward.
“I’m really excited to get the opportunity to get to play some more games,” Chohon said. “I can’t take anything for granted. Just to get to play four more games, maybe five — it really means a lot.”