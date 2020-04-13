When Matt Williamson and Dave Brown planned to give redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Vespo reps in early-season games, they did so in prep for the future.
The three-year head coach and his offensive coordinator let the Bolingbrook, Illinois, native battle it out with senior Wyatt Steigerwald, who ultimately had one of the best seasons of any Griffon quarterback. Each day of practice in the regular season still simulated a competition.
Now without a spring camp and the future unknown this fall, those drives Vespo led the offense for could prove even more vital in a return to the gridiron.
“They were huge, especially in the big games early in the year versus Northwest and Fort Hays,” Vespo said. “Even if it was one series or two series, it was snaps in big games. Experience is huge in that league.”
Vespo completed 34 of 52 passes for 411 yards in relief of Steigerwald last season. He played his first major role when Steigerwald left with an injury at Pittsburg State and he helped the Griffons to a road win in The Jungle.
Vespo ended the year with a start at Lincoln, completing 18 of 21 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard catch-and-run to Cooper Burton.
Still, Williamson saw his quarterback of the future enter the offseason with an edge.
“He had an itch that he didn’t get to play a whole bunch last year,” Williamson said. “He’s wanting to come out next season and show everyone that, ‘Hey, maybe I was the guy last year.’”
Vespo, who tries to emulates Andrew Luck the most and prides himself on his arm and mobility, stands at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. In his senior season he totaled 20 touchdowns and 1,614 yards at a 70-percent clip.
With game action under his belt, he used his first offseason as QB1 to dive deeper into the game.
“For me, it was talking with Coach Brown and some of the other coaches, learning why the defense does certain things to the offense, gap schemes, why they do what they do,” Vespo said. “Film study, for me, was a huge part of the offseason.”
Vespo has remained active as COVID-19 shut down campus before spring camp could even start. Back home in Illinois, Vespo worked out with coaches and players while following social distancing in a dome. When the weather is nice enough, he goes back to his alma mater with friends who also play collegiate sports.
When he’s not working out or reshaping the Chicago Bears on Madden 20, he’s meeting with coaches and teammates for video chats. He catches up with his teammates through phone calls every day, continuing what the squad built back in St. Joseph.
“The player-to-play relationship right now is pretty good. Everybody seems to be in pretty good spirits,” Vespo said. “What we’ve done in the past is in the past. Because we have done certain things, like winning back-to-back bowl games, with such a young team, we know that we can take this thing to the next level and make a run to the national championship.”
And with those goals on the horizon, Williamson sees a mature core leading the way in trying times.
“Anthony, (cornerback) Sam Webb, all those guys that have been here the three years we’ve been here have started to take the reins of the program,” Williamson said.
“That’s when you know you’re heading in the right direction.”