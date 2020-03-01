Kylee Williams never thought the day would come.
It’s an afternoon that made Katrina Roenfeldt never want to leave St. Joseph.
All the meanwhile, Tyus Millhollin’s family flew in from California to shower him with lighthearted savagery only fit for a player’s final home game — sporting t-shirts saying ‘More 3s, Less T’s’ in reference to a want for more made shots and less technical fouls.
Nine Griffon student-athletes say their Senior Day come and go Saturday afternoon at MWSU Fieldhouse as Missouri Western capped an unprecedented year of home-court advantage with a sweep of Washburn ahead of this week’s MIAA Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
Candi Whitaker’s squad rolled to a 21-7 record behind a 14-2 mark at home, including two wins over top-20 programs. In his second season, Sundance Wicks led his program to a 12-1 mark on Tim Smith Court, with the lone loss coming to No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.
“We want our guys to experience Senior Night in its full force — come out, feel those emotions, handle the distractions, then go out and play a game that’s memorable,” Wicks said. “It was a pretty memorable night for us.”
On the women’s side, each senior played a role in restoring the greatness in Griffon basketball after it was absent for a few seasons.
Katrina Roenfeldt and Simone Walker were on campus for three seasons. Walker’s first season was cut short before it began with an injury, and Roenfeldt’s ended around New Years with a devastating hand injury.
Roenfeldt bounced back with a first-team All-MIAA season, using her unique skillset and athleticism to become one of the nation’s prolific 3-point shooters, defenders and rebounders.
“Sad, but it was awesome,” Roenfeldt said. “I’ve been here for a minute. It seemed like it would never come, but I’m sad.
“I don’t wanna leave. I would be here for the rest of my life if I could.”
Walker became one of the Griffons’ best rebounders and defenders and scored a career-high 21 points in an upset of No. 10 Fort Hays.
Aurora, Colorado, native Anastacia Johnson followed suit as an elite, lengthy defender in the MIAA, ranking fourth in the league in steals as a senior and the motor to the team’s transition offense. As a transfer last year, she was joined by one of St. Joseph’s own.
Kylee Williams, a Benton standout who went to Johnson County CC after high school, had quite the journey to a strong senior campaign. She started just two games last year before finding the starting lineup for all 2018 games in 2019-20 and finished the regular season shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.
“It was pretty cool. Where we were last year to where we are now, it’s a different mentality,” Williams said. “We’re just having fun and enjoying each other. One last time time walking off the court was cool.”
Even as one-year players, Tamia Cunigan provided vital guard depth and hit a game-winning layup against McKendree while Chris Wilson ranked as one of the league’s top scoring and rebounding threats.
All together, the group helped Western finish above .500 for the first time since 2016-17.
“I’m gonna give all the credit to our players. Players decide if they’re gonna put their team first,” Whitaker said. “Players decide if they’re gonna buy into what a coach is telling them. This group has done that from Day 1.”
Under Wicks, the men’s seniors found new roles. Beau Baker and Jason Jones were four-year players, watching the team go from 13 wins in two years to tallying 29 and counting in the first two of a new era.
Baker became one of the most vital rebounders for the Griffons and a lead defender against the opposition’s top threats, while Jones added depth at guard and witnessed the team’s turnaround firsthand.
“This hasn’t been done since we were in diapers. It’s been great,” Baker said. “It’s hard to get through four or five years of college basketball. To get to go down to Kansas City, it’s great.”
As for the one of the most crucial pieces of the rebuild to becoming the MIAA’s No. 4 seed was guard Tyus Millhollin. After averaging 10.7 points per game last year and finding the starting lineup just 11 times, he raised his 3-point percentage five points to 39.5% while averaging 15.8 points per game. He in turn started every game he played, setting the Western single-game record with 10 triples in the finale, tying the single-season mark with 96 makes from deep.
“It felt great to go out on a high note like that for all the time and effort I put into this program and community,” Millhollin said. “For everyone to rally around that was huge to me, personally. It doesn’t even matter now. I’m focused on this upcoming week.”
The final emotions ranged. Millhollin left the court seconds after his final shot to hugs from his bench players. The five women seniors, aside from Wilson, left the court in the closing minutes against Washburn with a group hug and standing ovation.
Though their memories in St. Joe are done, they’re hopeful for more made in Kansas City.