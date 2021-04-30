Five Missouri Western student-athletes from the inaugural women’s lacrosse team earned All-GLVC honors announced Friday.
Jordan Shughrue was named to the All-GLVC first team, Madison Brady and Mackenzie Porter earned second team All-GLVC honors, and Mariyah Harper and Jazmine Servance were named honorable mention.
Shughrue, a senior midfielder, led Western with 48 goals in 11 games, leading the GLVC with 4.36 goals per game. Shughrue scored 10 goals against Rockhurst on April 2, which was the second most of any player in the GLVC and third best mark in a game in Division II this season.
Brady, a redshirt freshman attacker, finished second on the Griffons in goals with 44 and she led MWSU in assists with 18. Brady finished fourth in the GLVC in points per game (4.77), fifth in the league in goals per game (3.38) and she was tied for fifth in assists per game (1.38).
Porter, a freshman goalkeeper, started all 13 games for Missouri Western as she finished second in the GLVC and 18th in the nation in saves per game with 10.77. Porter had 27 saves against Colorado-Colorado Springs on March 19, which was the most saves by a goalkeeper in Division II this season.
Harper, a graduate defender, and Servance, a freshman defender, anchored the Griffon defense in their inaugural season.
The Griffons finished 5-8 in year one and finished fifth in the GLVC with a 3-4 record.
