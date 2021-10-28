Missouri Western has paused the search for its next director of athletics, the University announced Thursday.
The search comes to a halt three months after Josh Looney accepted the same position at North Alabama, leaving a vacancy since late August.
Missouri Western welcomed in three finalists earlier this month for on-campus interviews. Franklin Pierce A.D. Rachel Burleson, Illinois State senior associate A.D. Dwight Merilatt and South Dakota Mines A.D. Joel Lueken each visited Missouri Western to meet with school administration and community members. In the end, the search committee opted to forgo any of the options presented.
"After careful review and consideration of our three finalists who visited campus earlier this month, and after consultation with many people on campus and in the community, we are pausing the search and will reopen the position in January, after the holidays," Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western's president, said in a statement. "While all three candidates are highly qualified and capable people, none stood out as the right fit for Missouri Western at this time, and that needs to be our standard in all hiring decisions."
After Looney’s resignation, Kennedy said she believes the opportunity would be one of much outside interest.
“We are coming around the corner after a tough year, and I look at it as an opportunity for someone who is looking for this kind of athletic opportunity to say, ‘Wow, Missouri Western has a lot of great stuff going on and I wanna be a part of that team.’ I’m confident we’ll find that individual,” Kennedy said in July, adding that she is looking for somebody with drive, ambition and a sense of wanting to integrate into St. Joseph.
Kennedy announced Double L Consulting would lead the search for the next A.D. of Griffon Athletics in early August. Double L had recently guided the athletic department through a strategic planning process. It wasn’t indicated whether the firm would be retained when the search resumes.
Theresa Grosbach, who has served as interim director of athletics since September, will remain in that role.
