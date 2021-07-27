Two years since their last competitive outing, no change in mindset has taken place inside Missouri Western’s locker room.
"Our expectations haven't changed at all,” head coach Matt Williamson told a group of reporters during MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We're talking about moving to another elite level on top of that."
Missouri Western, fresh off back-to-back bowl wins and the first nine-win season in nearly one decade, was selected fourth by the media and fifth by the coaches in the MIAA’s preseason polls announced Tuesday morning. Western finished third in 2019 with their losses coming to Missouri Western, Central Missouri and Nebraska-Kearney, all teams that participated in the postseason.
"The season's gonna be the polls,” Missouri Western offensive lineman Keegan Zars said. “The only polls that matter are the end of the year."
Heading into Matt Williamson’s fifth year at the helm, the Griffons have climbed the ranks from four wins to two-straight bowl wins.
While new faces will take over at quarterback with Anthony Vespo behind a completely remade offensive line, the Griffons are littered with talent on the field. That is led by first-team defensive back Sam Webb and All-American returner Trey Vaval.
The Griffons also return All-MIAA talents in running back Shamar Griffith, tight end Cam Grandy, defensive lineman Arnold Crayton and Cameron Ravenell, linebacker Evan Chohon and defensive back DJ Sturgis.
"Talent wise, we're gonna win. We're gonna win with just the talent we have,” Williamson said. “We're gonna win 7, 8 games. It's the 9, 10, 11, 12 games you wanna win. We're hungry. We're ready to go. We're excited about our future as we always are and looking to move to another level."
That group used last fall as a chance to hold a camp amid the pandemic, even playing exhibitions with Central Arkansas and Pittsburg State. Protocols and injuries limited what the Griffons could do, though freshmen received extended playing time at major positions of need, especially on both lines.
With the spring passing and the whole team remaining on campus, according to Williamson, there’s a renewed sense of what’s on the line.
"It's nice to be able to play for something,” Chohon said. “We're playing for the MIAA championship and the possibility to play for a natty."
The Griffons kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Central Oklahoma.
