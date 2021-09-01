Missouri Western made a calculated move last fall.
With Division II football programs across the country sitting at home, then-athletic director Josh Looney forged a plan with MIAA rivals to take the field amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Games were played. Experience was gained, albeit in an exhibition fashion.
Now, as head coach Matt Williamson has analogized throughout the season, it’s time to rev up the engines and kick it into high gear with the return of the Division II season Thursday night.
“You can just see it in their eyes,” said Williamson, entering his fourth season leading his alma mater, “like I'm gonna get to play a meaningful game where there’s gonna be a winner and a loser.”
In the first game in 635 days for the program, the Griffons head to Edmond, Oklahoma, for a 7 p.m. kick against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos inside Wantland Stadium.
It’s a challenge unlike any Williamson has ever faced as a head coach, scouting a team with new coordinators, new personnel and no game tape dating back more than 20 months.
“You can watch a little film of what they did at a junior college as a transfer, but they’re not gonna be doing what they will be doing,” Williamson said. “We’ve researched that a little bit. Their defensive coordinator is from West Georgia so you … get some of their film, say this is kinda what he is as a coordinator. You can’t get in too deep because they might come out and do something totally different.”
With the questions surrounding how to approach an oddity of an opener, much of the focus will be on preparing the roster to play its style and adjusting on the fly throughout the game.
Offensively, the Griffons plan to start sophomore Anthony Vespo, who received time as a backup and fill-in starter in 2019, while also featuring dual-threat freshman Reagan Jones. A trio of freshmen running backs look to continue Western’s high-profile rush attack behind a brand new offensive line.
Led by a starting lineup of sophomore Cooper Burton, two freshmen and a flurry of tight ends, the Griffons plan to be lethal offensively.
The same rings true on defense going against a UCO offense with plenty of turnover. The Griffons’ leading tackler in Evan Chohon will line up in the middle of a defense with four upperclassmen in the secondary and All-MIAA edge rushers in Arnold Crayton and C.J. Ravenell.
Plus the Griffons have possibly the biggest gamebreaker in the nation in All-American returner Trey Vaval.
But the talent is all for not for those in the locker room without a step forward after two-straight bowl wins and a gradual climb in Williamson’s third year.
“It's nothing new for us,” said senior cornerback Sam Webb, a preseason All-American from D2Football.com. “There's a lot of high goals this year, man. The standard's been set. It's just go out there, compete everyday, stack up the chips and try to win a championship.”
Many of the stars for the Griffons didn’t play in either outing last fall due to injuries or personal reasons. This marks their true return to football, and a motivation that Crayton says encapsulates two years without the game he loves.
“I'm starving. It's time,” Crayton said. “It's time to let it all loose and leave it all out there."
