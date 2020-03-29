Missouri Western officially announced the promotion of Will Martin to the position of head men's basketball coach Sunday with a release from vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney.
Western announced the move on Twitter on Saturday.
Martin will officially be introduced at a 2 p.m. press conference Monday.
"I am so humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this program," Martin said. "My confidence does not come from me, but from this team and what we have accomplished together. I am fully aware that I would not be sitting in this position if not for the sacrifice of our players and the entire Griff community for the collective success of this team."
Martin served as the assistant coach the past two seasons and becomes the sixth head coach in program history. Martin takes over for Sundance Wicks, who resigned Wednesday to become an assistant at Wyoming.
"Will Martin has been a critical leader for the dramatic shift in culture, competitiveness and community support MWSU men's basketball has experienced over the past two years," Looney said in the release. "I am all-in on Will's vision to continue our rise and I am all-in on the student-athletes he has brought into this program. The current momentum in our program is powerful and Will has all of the characteristics and experiences to lead us to our ultimate goals.
"Most importantly, Will will run a basketball program that St. Joseph will be proud to engage and support."
This will be Martin's first opportunity as a head coach. Prior to Missouri Western, he was an assistant coach at NAIA school Martin Methodist in Tennessee. He worked for Rex Walters as the director of basketball operations at San Francisco during the 2015-16 year.
He was a graduate assistant at Tulsa under Danny Manning and Frank Haith, and a student manager at Kentucky under John Calipari, prior to the moves.
"Who I am and what I bring to Griff Nation is a credit to everyone who has invested in me along the way," Martin said. "With faith, love, ownership and work, I am excited to flow into this new era of Griffon basketball."
Martin was instrumental in the resurgence of the men's basketball program at Missouri Western. In his first season at MWSU, the Griffons doubled their win total from the previous season and saw three players receive All-MIAA honors. Martin's second season as an assistant saw the Griffons turn in their most successful season in a decade, going 18-14 overall with a 13-6 record in MIAA play and a fourth-place finish in the MIAA standings.
The 2019-20 season brought the most wins for the program in a decade; most MIAA wins in 18 years; highest MIAA finish in 10 years; longest home win streak (11) in 17 years; most home wins in 14 years; and a program-record 305 made 3-point field goals in a season.
In his two years at MWSU, there have been six players named All-MIAA, including the program's first-ever MIAA Freshman of the Year this year in Will Eames. Sophomore Tyrell Carroll was the first first team All-MIAA and NABC All-District selection in 14 years.
Martin received his bachelors from the University of Kentucky in 2012 and obtained his master's in education from the University of Tulsa in 2015.