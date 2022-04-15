The Missouri Western State University Griffons fans and coaches caught a glimpse of one of the conference’s best offenses for the first time since November on Friday night in the 2022 Spring Game. While the young defense showed it has work to do, the Griffons believe their offense will be a force once again in the 2022 season.
“It was just great to turn the lights on and just compete,” Missouri Western coach Matt Williamson said. “I saw a ton of great things and offensively — we’re going to be a juggernaut there.
“We’re missing a lot of defensive players due to injuries and sat a lot of our starters. It was a mix of both because you can’t have a good night on both sides of the ball.”
Junior wide receiver Cooper Burton made multiple plays on offense Friday night. The former Benton Cardinal made one of the best plays of the evening, hauling in a one-handed catch early in the game.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons and that’s where a lot of our confidence comes from,” Burton said. “We can spread the ball around and have a lot of people that can make plays.”
After splitting the role a season ago, quarterback Reagan Jones goes into the 2022 as the team’s starting quarterback. Jones passed for 906 yards last season and finished second on the team with 653 rushing yards.
“He’s totally taken over and those kids believe in him 100%,” Williamson said. “They block for him, they communicate and what’s cool is I’m standing behind the huddle and they’re laughing and having a good time. They enjoy being around each other and that’s a sign of a good leader.”
Williamson said that the defense will take time to gel. The Griffons will have to replace their leading tackler and cornerback Sam Webb.
“They were leaders on the field for us and once they’re gone, you notice that they’re gone,” Williamson said. “Isaac Wallace has done a great job of stepping up into that linebacker role and leading our defense. The growth is the biggest part of it. All of our other starters and guys, we know what they can do and they’ll get a little bit better over spring ball and continue to get good at things. It’s really all about the youth and bringing them up fast and trying to figure out who’s going to be your key leaders, and who’s going to press to be your second-team guys.”
