The MIAA has announced 12 first team and 12 second team All-MIAA selections for the 2021 Women's Soccer spring season. Selections to this year's team did not include a position criteria.
Missouri Western's Lauren Street and Lillian Davis both earned honors. Street is on the All-MIAA First Team, while Davis is a member of the All-MIAA Second team. Those two helped the Griffons to the MIAA spring championship game as they finished 8-3-2 after falling to Central Oklahoma, 4-1. Missouri Western went 4-1 in MIAA Northwest division games.
Street, a sophomore from Lee's Summit, Missouri, led MWSU in goals this spring with six and she added one assist. Davis, a senior from Kansas City, was a crucial two-way player in the midfield as she helped the Griffons post five shutouts this fall and they allowed 18 goals. 13 of which came in just five games.
Northwest junior Letycia Bonifacio was honored on the first team while sophomore Kaylie Rock made the second team. Bonafacio, a defender from Sao Paolo, Brazil, and Rock, a forward from Lee's Summit, Missouri, each took part in the spring season that included nine competitions.
Bonafacio and Rock helped the Bearcats to a 4-3-1 record overall and 2-2-0 in MIAA play this spring.
