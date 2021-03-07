Missouri Western is going dancing.
The Griffons have been selected to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship for the 11th time in program history and the first time since 2010. Missouri Western will be the No. 6 seed in the Central Regional, which kicks off Saturday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“Time was going really slow, but we got there eventually. I can’t even describe the emotions,” Western senior Jonathan Mesmacque said of watching the Selection Show. “My heart was beating, my hands were shaking, I just wanted to keep playing. … It’s just an incredible amount of joy. The journey continues.”
Missouri Western will be joined by defending champion Northwest Missouri State, which is the No. 2 seed in the regional field. The Bearcats, who lost the MIAA Tournament Championship on a buzzer-beater to Washburn on Saturday, won the 2019 championship and was set to host for the fourth-straight time last year before the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Bearcats (23-2) also finished an undefeated season in 2017 with a national championship. This is the first time since 2016 that Northwest isn’t a No. 1 seed.
“I think just taking people shots consistently — everybody wants to knock us off,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said following Saturday’s MIAA championship. “I think that helps us in the postseason, generally. Hopefully these will help you. Hopefully losses will help you. Hopefully wins help you.”
That spot belongs to host Northern State (18-1), which earned the Northern Sun’s automatic berth as the tournament champion. The Wolves were the 2018 national runners-up. The Wolves’ home arena was selected as the host site for the Central Regional earlier in 2021.
Washburn, which finished second in the MIAA before winning the MIAA Tournament, will be the No. 3 seed.
The NSIC is also represented by No. 4 seed Wayne State and No. 5 Minnesota State Moorhead. Wayne State advanced to the conference tournament semifinals before being removed due to COVID protocols, while Moorhead finished as the runner-up.
Western, the No. 6 seed, hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since their first appearance in the South Central Regional in 1990, a 73-71 win against West Texas State. The Griffons are 1-13 all-time in the postseason.
“The first feeling you get is just gratefulness. This year has taught us to take a step back, self-reflect on things we took for granted in the past,” Western coach Will Martin said. “Being able to share this moment with the team, we all took a moment to be really grateful.”
With the seeds lining up the way they did, that means it will be an MIAA vs. NSIC regional championship. Washburn and Western will square off for a fourth time in Saturday’s quarterfinal at 8:45 p.m., while Wayne State and Moorhead will meet in the other quarterfinal at 6 p.m..
Northern State and Northwest Missouri State will earn byes and advance to Sunday’s semifinals. Northern State will play the winner of Wayne State and Moorhead at 5 p.m. Sunday, while Northwest will either face Western or Washburn at 7:45 p.m. The Central Regional Championship takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The tournament field was reduced from 64 to 48 teams this year due to multiple conferences not participating in basketball. Many regionals were shuffled, including the Central Region, which saw the Great American Conference join the South Central this year.
Regional quarterfinal games will begin Saturday, March 13, followed by the semifinals Sunday, March 14, and the regional championship Tuesday, March 16. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana, on March 24-27.