The highly anticipated matchup between the Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State men will finally take place next month.
Missouri Western announced Monday that the postponed game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at MWSU Fieldhouse. The Bearcats announced last Monday that positive COVID-19 cases were reported, forcing Northwest to call off the game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.
Missouri Western (4-0) and Northwest (3-0) are two of only four unbeaten MIAA teams. The Griffons are second in the MIAA's standings based off the league's formula announced last week with 0.836 points. Washburn (5-0) is alone atop the MIAA standings with 0.845 points.
Emporia State and Northwest Missouri State are both 3-0.
The game will be part of a stretch of five games in 10 days for both teams between a roadtrip to Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays and homestands against Newman and Central Oklahoma.