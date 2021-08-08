Football season is quickly approaching, and the anticipation has been mounting for Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson.
“It’s kind of like revving up an engine or squeezing into a cannon,” Williamson said, “and all the sudden, boom, you get shot out of it.”
The Griffons and the rest of the MIAA begin practices this week ahead of games beginning on Sept. 2. After missing last season, players and coaches say excitement is high for the new season to arrive.
Northwest started Sunday and Western begins today.
Despite last year’s Division II season being canceled, Missouri Western was able to get two exhibitions in before COVID-19 halted their four-game fall set. The Griffons dropped both those games, to Pittsburg State and Division I Central Arkansas.
Because there wasn’t a full season in 2020, Williamson said no one really knows what to expect going into the new season.
“There’s two classes of freshmen coming in, you got transfers,” Williamson said. “We’re not gonna know till after game two or game three what everybody actually has and how good they are.”
Missouri Western was picked fourth in the preseason media poll and fifth in the preseason coaches poll. The Griffons are coming off back-to-back bowl wins in 2018 and 2019, and Williamson said the team has been putting in a lot of work over the offseason.
“Every one of our football players has been here the whole summer,” Williamson said. “It’s gonna pay dividends for us in the future.”
Senior linebacker Evan Chohon said that he’s confident in what the team can bring into the new season.
“We have a lot of guys on the team that can get it done,” Chohon said. “We have a lot of guys that can come off the bench and play, and we have a lot of young guys and juco guys that can get a lot of experience and do a lot for us.”
A few miles north of St. Joe, Northwest is riding high into the new season. The Bearcats were picked first in both this year’s preseason media and coaches polls. They’re coming off a national quarterfinal appearance in 2019.
Unlike the Griffons, the Bearcats didn’t get on the field for a game in the fall. Junior quarterback Braden Wright said the anticipation is high for the new season to start.
“It’s been a long offseason anticipating one game,” Wright said. “It’s exciting to finally get to strap it up against somebody else when things actually matter.”
A big change hit the Bearcat coaching staff over the offseason, as long-time Bearcat assistant and former quarterback Joel Osborn left his position as offensive coordinator to take over as the head coach at Benedictine.
Replacing Osborn as the new offensive coordinator is Todd Sturdy. Sturdy’s resume includes coaching stints at the Division I and NAIA levels, including head coach at St. Ambrose, where current Bearcat head coach Rich Wright served as his defensive coordinator.
Coach Wright said the typical run-first offense of Northwest will add another dimension under Sturdy’s watch, becoming more balanced than in years past.
“We play in the upper midwest, if you can’t run the ball, you’re not gonna win football games,” Rich Wright said, “but I don’t know that we’re going to need to hang our hat on it to the level with which we have in the past.”
Week 1 is slated for Sept. 2, when Northwest will travel to Fort Hays State and Missouri Western will travel to Central Oklahoma.
