Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State will have schedule shifts over the coming weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.
Missouri Western announced Wednesday that Thursday's scheduled doubleheader against Emporia State will be played as a men's only contest between the No. 22 Griffons (6-1) and Hornets (5-2). The game will be played at 6 p.m., moved up from the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.
The women's game against Emporia State has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. due to COVID-19 protocols within the Hornets' program.
The schedule changes come after Northwest Missouri State announced its women's team would be unable to play against Emporia State or Washburn this week due to COVID-19 protocols of their own. Northwest will host a women's only game Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. against the Hornets. The Ichabods will return to Maryville for a 5:30 p.m. tip Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The No. 1 Northwest men will face No. 5 Washburn at 6 p.m. Thursday before hosting Emporia State at 2 p.m. Saturday. The times were moved up due to postponements of the women's contests.