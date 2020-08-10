The MIAA announced Monday that Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State each ranked in the top 15 in Division II men's basketball attendance for the 2019-'20 season.
The Griffon men drew 23,116 fans at MWSU Fieldhouse during their run to a fourth-place MIAA finish. That attendance was good for 14th in Division II. The Griffons averaged 1,778 fans in 13 home games, including a record 4,256 when hosting No. 1 Northwest on Feb. 25. Western finished 12-1 at home.
Northwest, which was the top seed in the Division II tournament before the NCAA canceled due to COVID-19, drew 22,812 fans to rank 15th in the nation. Northwest finished 16-0 at home, topping out at 2,200 fans against Missouri Western on Jan. 18.
Seven of the top 20 attendance figures came form the MIAA.
For the 12th consecutive year, the MIAA led NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball in total attendance with 251,994 fans. It is also the eighth straight season the Association surpassed 250,000 fans for a season.