A national search wasn't needed after all as Missouri Western has named Will Martin the sixth head coach in the history of the men's basketball program.
A formal announcement is expected Sunday with a press conference to follow Monday.
Martin, 31, served as the assistant coach for both seasons of Sundance Wicks' tenure. Wicks resigned Wednesday to become an assistant at Wyoming. This will be his first head-coaching gig.
The players from a squad that finished fourth in the MIAA and won 18 games rallied around Martin, posting his picture with the caption “Protect Looney’, a phrase that became synonymous with the home-court mentality that led to a 12-1 record at MWSU Fieldhouse. Redshirt junior-to-be Caleb Bennett responded to Martin's hiring: 'Looney Protected.'
Martin was previously an assistant as NAIA Martin Methodist in Tennessee, his first assistant job.
He previously worked under John Calipari as a student manager at Kentucky, forging his friendship with then-No. 1 pick Anthony Davis and ultimately becoming his trainer in New Orleans.
Davis even congratulated Martin on Twitter, saying: "Congrats to my boy
@CoachWMartin on becoming the head Men’s basketball coach at Missouri Western!! You guys have a guy who cares and who is going to push the guys everyday to be great! Know you’re gonna do great things there. Well deserved brotha! Love"
A graduate assistantship at Tulsa led him to become the director of basketball operations at San Francisco for one season for returning home following the staff’s firing.
The Franklin, Tennessee, product brought in a pair of players from his home state in redshirt freshman John Anderson Jr., and true freshman Reese Glover, who started eight games, averaging 10.1 points on 42-percent shooting from 3-point range.
Dalton Marsh, a finalist for Mr. Tennessee Basketball, is also signed to join the Griffons as a freshman this fall.
Martin was also the primary recruiter for forward Alex John and Thames.