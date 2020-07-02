With the promotion of Will Martin to head coach of the Missouri Western men’s basketball team, multiple staff positions were left to be filled.
The Griffons stayed in-house, promoting graduate assistant Ty Danielson and student assistant Weston Smith as part of the staff announcement made Thursday.
Danielson will remain on staff as an assistant coach in Martin’s first year at the helm, while Smith has been promoted to the team’s graduate assistant.
Martin will also welcome Timothy Peete onto staff as an assistant coach.
Danielson served the past two seasons on Sundance Wicks’ staff as a graduate assistant, helping the Griffons to a fourth-place finish in the MIAA a season ago. He played at Nebraska-Kearney prior to coming to the Griffons, extending his stay in the conference on Western’s staff.
"With high levels of success both as a player and grad assistant in the MIAA, Ty knows this league and region as well as anyone in the country,” Martin said in a release. “He has a natural feel for the game and his competitive approach to everything he does elevates the level of intensity of everyone around him. His ability to connect and build relationships not only benefits the players on our current roster, but has also established him as a great recruiter early in his career.”
Danielson has been an integral part in recruiting numerous players on staff and led the scouting report in multiple games last year.
Peete joins the staff after serving last year as the director of player development at Division I North Carolina-Greensboro after two years as a graduate assistant. He was previously an assistant at Chipola College and an assistant at Arlington High School.
Peete’s days with Martin trace back to when Pette was a player at Tulsa under Danny Manning when Martin was on staff as a graduate assistant.
"Tim brings a unique perspective and a variety of skill sets to Missouri Western basketball. Along with coaching and serving in administrative roles, Tim has trained some of the top talent in the world, including NBA Players such as Ian Clark, DJ Stephens, and Shaquille Harrison,” Martin said. “While his basketball credentials speak for themselves, it is Tim's character that makes him a home run hire for Missouri Western."
Smith has helped coordinate practice and performed numerous gameday tasks in his years under Wicks and Brett Weiberg.
"Weston Smith is the glue that holds everything together for Missouri Western basketball. Weston is as committed, loyal and diligent in his work as anyone I've ever been associated with," Martin said. "As a student assistant for the past four seasons, his roles and responsibilities have continued to be elevated because of his ability to process and execute any task given to him at an elite level. Weston is truly a rising star in the basketball world and I wouldn't be able to lead this program without him by my side."
Martin was named head coach March 29 following Wicks’ resignation.