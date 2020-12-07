With his 3-0 Griffons set for an unusual one-stop midweek roadtrip, Missouri Western men’s basketball coach Will Martin has all the details planned out.
Monday morning, three hours before the bus departed for a 3 p.m. tip Tuesday at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Martin was finishing prep for practice. He knew after the gym session he would go home to grab his suit for the trip, though he couldn’t leave without his most important item — the roadtrip coffee.
“My wife, Avens, she’s from Maine, and her mom just sent me some coffee from the East Mountain hills outside of Portland, Maine. I brew it up old style, so I grind the beans up, and it’s gonna be good,” Martin insisted.
The practice beforehang saw the Griffons grind up a scouting report for the 1-2 RiverHawks, who defeated Missouri Southern 90-89 in Joplin, Missouri, in between 10-point losses to Emporia State and Pittsburg State.
The matchup was postponed from its scheduled Nov. 21 date due to positive cases within Northeastern State’s roster.
“They remind me a lot of the team our first year here when we took over,” Martin said. “We were pretty much in every game and upset a lot of people, played really hard, had guys like Lavon Hightower and Bryan Hudson who were all-league-type players, had a lot of role players who were bought into what they were doing. That’s what Northeastern is.”
The RiverHawks are in the first year under alum Ja Havens, who comes after leading East Central (Okla.) for seven seasons, including a 2017 regional appearance.
Five different players are averaging in double figures, led by Caleb Williams. He scored 36 with seven 3-pointers in the victory against Southern but has scored 13 and five points in his other outings.
Four other players are averaging between 10 and 12 points per game.
“They have two guys that I think are top of the league in terms of their scoring ability and their talent,” Martin said. “They have a bunch of guys around them willing to play within their role, and they play really hard.”
Western is searching for its first 4-0 start in the MIAA season in 1997-98 behind a balanced attack thus far. The Griffons lead the MIAA in field-goal and 3-point percentage defense. Western has allowed just 11 makes of 45 3-point attempts, which is 13 fewer attempts than the next closest team. Opponents are shooting just 37.6% against Western, and it starts with their newest addition.
“I think Caleb Bennett is playing as good of defense as anyone in the country,” Martin said. “He’s establishing himself as a lockdown defender. He’s gonna have to step up because they have one or two guys who can go off.”
The Griffons also lead the MIAA in turnover margin and rebounding. Five players are averaging between 11.7 and 15.7 points, led by sophomore Will Eames and junior Tyrell Carroll, who missed Saturday’s win against Central Missouri due to an injury, though he did practice with the team Monday.
Northeastern State is allowing 25% capacity, or roughly 750 fans, due to COVID-19 guidelines.