KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a man who doesn’t believe in luck, Sundance Wicks has little else to credit Friday night inside Municipal Auditorium.
From his bench, he watched as No. 5-seeded Washburn missed four shots and suffered one turnover in the final 18 seconds of a one-possession game, allowing Missouri Western to sneak out a 72-70 victory in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals.
“It’s nice when luck favors the Griffons,” Wick said. “I always believe in will and skill over everything else, but we’ll take that 1% lucky chance.”
Washburn (16-13) used a 9-0 run to pull within 70-67 before Tyrell Carroll’s jumper with 1:08 remaining ended a scoreless streak by Western (18-13).
In the final possession, first team All-MIAA guard Tyler Geiman drove to the hoop for a layup with under seven seconds to play, though Carroll’s defense caused the shot to alter paths.
Following a pair of free-throw misses by Tyree Martin, the lead sat at two with 13.7 seconds to play.
Jonny Clausing’s rebound led to a pass out to an open Jalen Lewis, a 39% 3-point shooter. His attempt was just long, and Clausing’s put-back attempt was off the mark as the Griffons celebrated their first MIAA Tournament win in Kansas City since 2010.
Lewis’ 3-pointer with 54 seconds left pulled Washburn within two points after trailing for nearly 37 minutes.
“We survived. Now we’re advancing,” Wicks said.
After playing just six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Carroll, a first-team All-MIAA sophomore, finished with 19 points.
“I knew my team needed me. I’ve just gotta come in and bring the energy that I try to bring at the beginning of the game,” Carroll said. “I’ve just gotta make better decisions in the first half.”
He was only outdone by senior Tyus Millhollin, who scored 21 points. He also dished out five assists in the first half in Carroll’s absence, helping find space for 12 points on four 3-pointers from Reese Glover. Will Eames, who missed the last two games of the regular season, played 21 minutes and scored five points with five rebounds.
It will be an effort the No. 4 Griffons hope to repeat against No. 1-seeded Northwest at 6 p.m. Saturday in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
“We know we’re going against the head honcho,” Millhollin said. “They’ve pretty much been unbeatable the last three years. We just stay to what we do and try to get the win.”
As for Wicks’ scouting report, he decided to not dive into Western’s plan, adding a humble approach following last week’s 92-69 loss to the Bearcats.
“What can we do? They’re unbeatable, right? For us, we’re just gonna have to go sleep for 15, 16 hours, not really train or recover well and hope luck is on our side again,” Wicks said flippantly, adding a diet of chocolate milk and pizza was deserved for his team.
In all reality, it’s a season and run Wicks hopes doesn’t end against the favorites to win a fifth straight MIAA Tournament title.
“Survive and advance. The only thing that matters at the end of the day is are you 1-0 or not,” Wicks said. “That’s March. We have a mantra that we want to play forever. We love this team. We don’t every want this ride to end.”