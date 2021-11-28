Down by 12 with 10 minutes remaining against William Jewell, the Missouri Western men appeared down and out of the fight Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons scored just 43 points in the first 30 minutes of action and had few answers for a Cardinals starting lineup that finished with four players in double figures.
But Western chipped away, getting the game to one score with under a minute to play after two layups by JaRon Thames before Reese Glover made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, sending the game to overtime. The Griffons led the entirety of the extra frame, winning 80-76.
It’s the first overtime win over the year for the Griffons (4-4), who were 0-2 in their first two weeks. It’s also the second win in as many games for the Griffons without leading scorer Q Mays as the senior guard remains home for a family emergency.
“We’ve been through so much this (non-conference schedule). The fact we got a (win) and grinded it out and didn’t lose faith in each other even when we were down and fighting adversity says a lot about our team,” Glover said.
Western (4-4) had four in double figures, led by 18 points and seven rebounds from Will Eames. Glover added 16 points, but none were bigger and more momentous than in overtime.
The extra period began with an opening dunk by Thames, who finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Then Glover went in to strip the ball from a William Jewell (2-4) player, leading to a mad dash for the ball on the Griffons’ offensive end of the court.
Caleb Bennett dove and wrestled for the ball, rolled over and immediately found Glover, who hit a 3 in stride for a quick five-point lead.
“That was enormous by Caleb,” Glover said. “He sprinted as hard as he could, dove on the floor. I was calling for it, I wanted it pretty bad, and he got it to me, and I made the shot.
While Eames set the tempo with 11 points in a first half that saw Western trail 34-27, it was Bennett who established himself after halftime. With just one shot attempt and two points at intermission, Bennett finished with 17 points and six rebounds. He made his first five shots and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.
The Griffons were 17-for-20 from the charity stripe as a team.
“I think we got Caleb going early in the second half,” Eames said. “He only had one attempt in the first and we came in and said, ‘Alright, we’ve gotta get Caleb going.’ He came out and was aggressive.”
With Alex John fouling out in 14 minutes and Western seeking athleticism in the post, the Griffons turned to freshman JC Anthony for a career-high 17 minutes, who saw the first action of his career in five minutes Tuesday at Rockhurst.
Anthony finished 4-for-4, including two makes in overtime, tallying eight points and four rebounds.
“It’s a big moment, for sure, especially for the team. Being a freshman and being ready, it takes a lot. It’s super hard not playing,” Anthony said. “The best thing is to remain confident in your abilities and know your team has your back.”
The Griffons will return to action for the beginning on MIAA play Thursday in a doubleheader with Rogers State, beginning with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse.
