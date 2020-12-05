Without first-team all-league point guard Tyrell Carroll at his disposal, Missouri Western men’s basketball head coach Will Martin lacked no confidence in his group.
The Griffons showed why, sinking 15 3-pointers and putting five players in double figures as part of a 100-81 win against Central Missouri on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Two days after going 1-for-7 from the field, sophomore Reese Glover sank 5 of 12 3-pointers for a team-high 20 points.
“A big part of it is just my teammates and my coaches because I get pretty hard on myself,” Glover said. “They just keep telling me to shoot it, and that’s what gives me the confidence.
Junior Q Mays filled in for Carroll in the starting lineup and tallied 16 points on seven shots with five assists and four rebounds. Sophomores Will Eames and Jaron Thames added 16 points each with Caleb Bennett collecting 12 points, his most through three games as a Griffon.
“We knew we were gonna have to really share the ball well,” Western coach Will Martin said. “You had guys that were looking for each other knowing (Carroll) wasn’t out there. … They showed swag today, and that all comes down to confidence.”
Both teams battled through a muddied up contest that saw both teams combine for 79 free-throw attempts and 52 fouls.
The Griffons (3-0) dished out 17 assists while turning the ball over just seven times. Six players finished with multiple assists.
“Not having (Carroll), it made people step up. Q was huge at the point guard position,” Glover said. “Everybody just stepped up, and that’s good to know we’re prepared for anything.”
Glover got the party started with a pair of early 3-pointers before the first media timeout, and the Griffons would lead for all but 59 seconds in the game.
Western went into the break up 49-39 behind 14 points from Glover, though UCM’s Cameron Hunter scored 18 points and attempted 17 free throws in the opening half to keep the Mules (1-3) in the game.
The lead would balloon to as much as 22 points in the second half, sinking eight free throws before the break and seven more in the final 20 minutes.
“I felt like we moved the ball very well,” Thames said. “They got in a zone, and we got a lot of shooters so we kept moving the ball and swinging it to the move, swing it back out.”
UCM made just 3 of 13 3-point tries and was limited to just three attempts in the first half.
The Mules were led by 23 points from Hunter.
Western returns to action at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Northeastern State as a makeup for a game postponed Nov. 21 before returning home to face No. 1 Northwest on Saturday.
No. 21 Central Missouri women 67, Missouri Western 48
Missouri Western turned the ball over 23 times and was outscored by 21 in the second in third quarters of a 67-48 loss to No. 21 UCM on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons (2-2) led 11-9 following two 3-pointers in the first quarter by freshman Josie Weishaar, but UCM (4-0) outscored Western 23-10 in the second half for a 32-21 lead at the break.
Western struggled to finish inside the paint, making just 13 of 39 shots from inside 3-point range. The Griffons were outscored 34-22 in the paint.
“Offensively, we’re not good at scoring the basketball. The number one problem was handling pressure, rattling our point guards,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “We didn’t get open against pressure, and then pressure made us go rogue at times. We’ve gotta handle pressure better.”
Nija Collier led UCM with 18 points and seven rebounds despite two early fouls forcing her to play only 23 minutes. Brooke Littrell added 15 for UCM with another 11 coming from Graycen Holden, though Western held UCM to 39% shooting.
“I thought we showed great improvement defensively,” Whitaker said. “We fought hard for being outsized on the defensive glass, but a team like that’s gonna punish you anytime you forget a box out or a rotation, and that happened at bad times for us.”
Weishaar finished with 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep. Camille Evans added 10 points.
Western is off until hosting Northwest (2-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.