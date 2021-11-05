The rebuild of Missouri Western men’s basketball came to fruition last winter when the Griffons finished 14-11, earning third in the MIAA and a bid to the NCAA Central Regional.
“Super grateful and humble for the fact we made it to the NCAA tournament. We’re super aware of that,” second-year coach Will Martin said.
“We’re one or two games away from being the sixth- or seventh-ranked team in the MIAA instead of third. We’re super aware of that, too.”
The Griffons’ roster returns four starters from the end of last season, plus six-man Q Mays moving into the starting point guard role. More than half of the roster is made up of returners.
Coming into a new season, that’s why last year’s strides won’t equal what would be considered a success this go around.
“We’re extremely proud of what we did last year, but we’re not satisfied with that,” Martin said. “Coming into this year, that’s why we only gave them two goals: We wanna be the most connected (team) and play our best basketball in March. Last year we peaked early. We feel like we weren’t playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
The Griffons boast two senior starters in Lafayette grad Caleb Bennett, an All-MIAA wing who averaged 12 points per game while often serving as the team’s best defender, and Mays, who scored 12 points per game and a season-high 32 points in the MIAA quarterfinals.
Alongside senior forward Tony Chukwuemeke, the group has been “handed the keys,” as Martin puts it, to leading the Griffons where they hope to get. Last year’s 7-1 start tumbled into an eventual 8-8 record as the team battled issues dealing with and overcoming COVID-19.
A four-game win streak against Washburn then saw the Griffons’ season end with two losses to the Ichabods. Battling an injury by then-starting point guard Tyrell Carroll, who transferred to Angelo State, the Griffons never found their groove in two 20-plus-point losses in the MIAA semifinals and regional quarterfinals to the same Washburn team.
“We started off the year really hot. COVID and stuff got in the way,” Bennett said. “No excuses, we still thought we were a really good basketball team toward the end of the year. To go out the way we did, it left a sour taste in our mouth, for sure.”
Outside of the seniors, the Griffons expect plenty of offense to come from the sharp-shooting sophomore duo of Reese Glover and Will Eames, who are still classified as sophomores due to COVID-19 eligibility relief.
Glover shot 38.1% from 3-point range with five or more 3-pointers in eight games, ranking third in the nation in made 3s while averaging 10.8 points. Eames averaged 11.9 points and 8.7 rebounds with seven double-doubles. The duo will fill out a starting lineup alongside sophomore forward Alex John, who started down the stretch behind his highlight-reel ability athleticism.
Glover said the importance this year is on maintaining a steady head all year long.
“Coach Martin said, ‘We don’t need to fly too high to the sun. We don’t need to fly too low to the ocean.’ We just need to stay level the whole year,” Glover said.
Along with sophomore swingman Jaron Thames, who scored in double figures five times off the bench last year, the Griffons will rely on a talented group off the bench. Junior Anthony Peacock a freshman 7-footer J.C. Anthony will provide depth in the frontcourt with freshman Justin Bubak, who gained experience last year, and freshman transfer Luke Champion, providing depth at the wings.
Western is also confident in its freshman group to contribute early, led by guards Zion Swader and Taye Fields.
The Griffons open the season in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this weekend at Civic Arena. Western plays at 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday against Embry-Riddle (Fla.) and No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.).
