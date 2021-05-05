COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. — Those within the Missouri Western men’s golf team feel they’re finally due.
The Griffons enter Thursday’s start of the NCAA Division II Central/Midwest Regional at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Missouri, with five second-place finishes. Among those runners-up tournaments was the Central Region Preview.
“We like the course. We know what we need to do,” senior Pat McCarthy said. “I feel like we have a good game plan going on, know what we need to do on specific holes, what to take advantage of.”
The trip to the biggest tournament of the year comes after a needed week-plus break following eight-straight events. Senior Lucas Horseman used the time off to reset mentally with turkey hunting back home in Weston, Missouri. McCarthy and many others used it to get ahead of finals week work and unwind before striving for their goal of a trip to nationals.
“To go to nationals would be in the history books,” Horseman said. “That would be pretty sweet. We had a lot of good tournaments early on, never could win, but have confidence in each other.”
The group has been together for some time as Horseman, McCarthy and senior Tom Buffington played on the 2018 regional team. McCarthy played as an individual in regionals in 2017 and ‘19. McCarthy’s 73.3 scoring average leads the Griffons, while Buffington and Horsemas are at 74.4.
“This is four, five years in the making for some of us,” Buffington said. “It’s really nice it’s in a close venue. There’s a lot of things lining up. We’re all motivated and looking forward to the opportunity.”
Sophomore Cristoferr Rudosky and junior Jett Simmons, a Gallatin, Mo., native, will fill out the five-man lineup.
Teams from the Central and Midwest Regional will convene Thursday through Saturday at Shoal Creek. Both regions are made up of eight teams and three individuals with the top four teams and top non-qualifying individuals advancing to nationals at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Griffons will be paired with Maryville and Washburn and begin teeing off at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buffington will be the No. 1 and be the final Griffon to tee off at 10:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.