Missouri Western showed little sign of rust in the early goings of its return from an 11-day pause for COVID protocol Monday afternoon at MWSU Fieldhouse.
But an eight-point lead turned into a deficit five minutes later, and eventually into an 17-point hole, as the Griffons lost their sixth-straight game, falling 76-71 to Fort Hays State.
Western (8-10, 4-6 MIAA) played less than two weeks ago sans three starters before entering a program-wide pause the following day, postponing four games in the process.
But the same issues returned to the court as Western suffered 14 turnovers and just 10 assists while making just 8 of 15 free throws.
“We’ve gotta take care of the ball better,” Western coach Will Martin said. “It’s all mental right now. We have implemented 1,000 different drills to try to take care of the ball better in practice. … If we take care of the basketball, we’re a much different team.”
Sophomore JaRon Thames opened the game with Western’s first six points on two slashing dunks and a layup while being fouled in transition. A dunk by freshman Taye Fields was followed by a 3-pointer by sophomore Will Eames, and the Griffons were up 13-5 in the opening five minutes.
But the Tigers outscoring the Griffons by 19 over the next 12 minutes thanks to five turnovers and a 5-for-6 clip from 3-point range. Western ended the first half on an 8-0 run to claw back within three.
Following a 3-pointer by senior Q Mays, Hays forced three turnovers and made 7 of 11 shots with two 3s over the next five-plus minutes to stretch the lead to 17.
“We weren’t moving the ball as much as we were in the first half,” Thames said. “We weren’t getting stops on defense, then they started going on a run. We had to fight back.”
The lead was cut to nine with 2:31 to play on Thames’ 14th point of the game, and time eventually ran out on Western as the Tigers knocked down six late free throws.
Mays scored a game-high-tying 18 points with 11 after half. Fields added 15 in 31 minutes off the bench on 5-for-8 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, with six rebounds and two steals. Thames’ 7-of-9 night led to 14 points and six rebounds.
“We were able to execute our stuff really well,” said freshman Justin Bubak, who scored nine points in his second-straight start. “When we were just trying to shoot off the first side, we started turning the ball over. That’s where they made their run.”
Jared Vitztum led the Tigers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Four of the team’s starters finished in double figures with only one shooting below 50%.
Western shot 61% for the game to Hays’ 55%, but the Tigers made 8 of 13 3-point attempts. Western played without Reese Glover and Alex John due to protocol and injuries and the team drops to ninth in the MIAA, one game out of the postseason tournament picture.
“I don’t think we’re at that time,” Martin said. “Playing our best basketball in March requires us playing our best basketball right now and finding our best. … I don’t think we know what our full potential is because we’re not actualizing it.”
Western returns to the floor for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Missouri. The women’s game will feature two teams tied for second in the MIAA with three losses. Western women the first game 68-67 in overtime in St. Joe.
