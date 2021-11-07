Missouri Western saw a 14-point lead in the waning minutes of the first half fade in Saturday’s season opener, falling 83-77 in overtime to Embry-Riddle in the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic at Civic Arena.
The Griffons (0-1) made their first six 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes but made just 3 of their final 17 attempts.
“All of those shots were shots that we work on. They were within our offense,” Western coach Will Martin said. “I think the rest of the game a lot of the shots that we took weren't within that, wasn't out of our offense.”
Embry-Riddle (1-0) forced 17 turnovers that turned into 25 points. The Eagles also made 26 of 38 free throws while the Griffons were 16 of 29 (55%) from the line.
Down one in the final minute of regulation, sophomore forward Will Eames missed a pair of free throws, though the second was rebounded by Jaron Thames. Senior guard Q Mays was fouled on a layup, tying the game on the first throw and missing the second before another rebound by Eames. Mays missed the potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer and sending the game to overtime.
Mays scored 28 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Eames added 14 points and 17 rebounds. Senior forward Caleb Bennett added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Griffons had just 10 assists on the night.
The Griffons struggled with fouls as sophomore starting forward Alex John fouled out in just eight minutes.
“We need Alex John on the court,” Martin said. “He's, in my opinion, an all-league-type player with his talent and his skillset, but he's gotta stay on the floor.”
Western will try to bounce back against No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0) at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
