With 30 seconds and his point guard dribbling out the clock, Missouri Western head coach Sundance Wicks turned to the crowd of 1,093 fans and flapped his arms.
For a program that has struggled to win, especially at MWSU Fieldhouse in recent years, the second-year head coach wanted his supporters to remember the moment Saturday when his team beat an MIAA-leading Rogers State squad 79-67.
“This is a big win. This is a win back to the Tom Smith era where guys with big time records, 11-1, are coming into your house. People aren’t used to those dubs,” Wicks said. “For me, 30 seconds (to go), I wanted to let the crowd know, man, get up. This is a big deal.
“This was the best team in the league coming into our place, and now we’re 4-0 at home.”
The Hillcats (11-2, 3-1 MIAA) led the early conference race with a 3-0 mark and touted the most wins with 11. It was a young Griffons squad that looked like the MIAA contender, though, leading for more than 33 minutes behind four double-digit scorers and a stifling defense.
Senior Tyus Millhollin led the group with 21 points while sophomore Tyrell Carroll added 17, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Sophomore Tyree Martin added 16 points, the second most of his career, while true freshman Jaron Thames stole the show. In a career-high 22 minutes, he made 5 of 7 shots, hauled in nine rebounds and scored 13 points off the bench.
“We got a lot out of JT,” Carroll said. “We’ve been waiting for that. He’s a big piece of our team, he just hasn’t stepped up and showed us yet. I think he was real good tonight.
“Tyree’s been getting going lately, and me and Tyus continue to carry our team and be the leaders.”
The teams traded blows through the first 13 minutes when they were tied up at 24. With 5:16 to play until half, Carroll found Thames in transition for contested layup, and Western would lead the rest of the way. The Griffons (6-8, 2-1) closed the half on a 17-7 lead for a 41-31 advantage.
“We came out and guarded,” Carroll said of the first half, holding Rogers to 32.7% shooting in the frame and 33.3% for the game. “We executed the scout that coach put together, guarded and ran in transition.
“That’s our strongest point, and we can’t run in transition unless we get stops. We came out threw the first punch today.”
Rogers State would pull within six early in the second half, though the lead would grow to as much as 15.
The Griffons shot 53.7%, their highest mark against a Division II opponent and second highest only to a 54.4% showing Tuesday against Avila.
Western will try to remain unbeaten at home at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Northeastern State (9-4, 2-2).
Missouri Western women 76, Rogers State 61
Up four late in the opening quarter, Missouri Western rallied off 11 straight points for a comfortable 22-7 lead to end the period.
The Griffons then added 10 more to open the second quarter, pulling away from Rogers State for a 76-61 win Saturday at Tom Smith Court at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The 21-0 frenzy saw eight different Griffons (10-2, 2-1) make a shot to build as much as a 29-point lead in the first half, leading 45-20 going into the locker room and cruising through the second half.
“We were excellent in transition offense, sprinting lanes. Getting stops puts us into transition, and we shared it well and played excellent on both ends,” head coach Candi Whitaker said.
While the Griffons weren’t happy about allowing 41 second-half points — 28 in the third — Western led Rogers State (2-11, 0-4) by as much as 29.
As it has much of the season, Western’s offense showed tremendous balanced paced by a tremendous effort from junior forward Corbyn Cunningham. She scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.
“Our shots were really falling. They were doubling us inside, so we knew we had to get it in and get it outside,” Cunningham said. “Our shooters were on tonight.”
Anastacia Johnson, earning her first start in her third game back since an injury in the season opener, scored 11 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mychaell Gray added 11 points off the bench.
Simone Rodney was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half, and Chris Wilson added nine points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.
The Griffons will face Northeastern State (4-7, 2-2) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in search of a sixth straight win and 8-0 home record.