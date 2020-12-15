After a 4-0 start that has the Missouri Western men sitting in second place in the MIAA, the Griffons are back into the NABC Division II Top 25 for the first time in nearly 19 years.
Missouri Western is ranked No. 19 after receiving 37 votes a week ago, the second-most of any team outside the top 25. It's the first time Western is ranked since ending the 2001-02 season ranked 12th in the country.
Western is one of three MIAA teams ranked. Northwest Missouri State (3-0) remains the nation's unanimous No. 1, despite having to postpone three-straight games due to COVID-19.
Washburn, the lone team in Division II with a 5-0 record, moved up from No. 17 to No. 10.
Lincoln Memorial, West Texas A&M, West Liberty and the Colorado School of Mines round out to the top 5.
Eleven of the teams in the top 25 have yet to play. Alabama Huntsville (0-1) and Missouri-St. Louis (2-1) are the only teams with a loss.
Western is one of three teams to go from unranked into the top 25 with No. 21 Mercyhurst and UMSL.
Last week, the President’s Council in the Sunshine State Conference announced that its institutions will not begin their basketball seasons until at least Feb. 15 and not take part in the NCAA Division II Tournament. As a result, all of the SSC schools will not be included in the rankings for the balance of the 2020-21 season. Last week’s poll had Florida Southern and Nova Southeastern ranked in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
Missouri Western, off to its best MIAA start in more than 20 years, will hit the road to play at Pittsburg State and at Missouri Southern this week. Northwest, which postponed last week's trip to St. Joe, will not play again this week or until Dec. 31 due to COVID-19.