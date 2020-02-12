Missouri Western has stretched its winning streak to seven games as the Griffons cruised to a 95-79 over Pittsburg State on Wednesday night in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Griffons (14-11, 10-4 MIAA) never trailed as five players for Missouri Western scored in double figures. Freshman guard Reese Glover continued his hot shooting, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc with a team-high 19 points off the bench. Forward Jaron Thames also came off the bench and scored 18 points.
The win streak is the longest in conference play for the program since 2001-02 as the Griffons punched their ticket to the MIAA Tournament after a two-year absence.
Missouri Western shot the ball efficiently, finishing 53.7% from the field. The Griffons were even better from three, finishing a season-best 14-for-25. Guard Tyus Millhollin made five treys himself and finished the game with 17 points.
For as good as the Griffons offensively, they were just as good defensively. The Griffons held Pittsburg State (9-14, 5-9 MIAA) to 38.7% from the field and just 27 percent from 3-point range. Jah-Kobe Womack and Ray Elliott led the way for the Gorillas with 16 points.
Missouri Western moves into third place in the MIAA with the win and head-to-head over Rogers State. The Griffons will get a chance at one of the teams ahead of them Saturday as they head to Joplin, Missouri, to take on No. 14 Missouri Southern.
Pitt State women 74, Missouri Western 71
With 2:23 left, the Missouri Western women’s basketball team was up 71-66 and appeared on its way to winning a fourth consecutive game against Pittsburg State on Wednesday in Pittsburg, Kansas.
That wasn’t the case as Pittsburg State would end the game on an 8-0 run and come back and beat the Griffons 74-71.
Pittsburg State (13-9, 9-5 MIAA) lead for a majority of the first half, leading at halftime 40-37. Missouri Western (17-6, 9-5) found itself down by as much as eight in the third quarter but would work its way back and trade baskets with Pittsburg State throughout most of the fourth quarter before falling short at the end. Missouri Western led Pittsburg State in rebounds, assists and had fewer turnovers, but it was not enough.
Leading the way for the Griffons was forward Corbyn Cunningham who lead all scorers with 22 and had 9 rebounds, one shy of a double-double. Ten of Cunningham’s points came in the final quarter as the Griffons dissected the Gorillas’ zone defense. Forward Chris Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds. Guard Katrina Roenfeldt struggled to find her range from beyond the three-point arc, going 1-for-6 with 5 points. Missouri Western as a team shot 3 of 16 from 3
For Pittsburg State, they were led by Kaylee DaMitz with 21 points and Tristan Gregg with 19. DaMitz and Gregg combined for 4 points apiece in their 8-0 run to end the game.
Missouri Western will stay on the road and head to Joplin, Missouri this Saturday where they will take on Missouri Southern State.