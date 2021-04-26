Missouri Western picked up a pair of commits from transfers Monday in Samford (Ala.) forward Luke Champion and Catawba (N.C.) forward Anthony Peacock.
Champion, a 6-foot-8 native of Suwanee, Georgia, comes from the Division-I program in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a top-25 recruit in the state out of high school, playing six games at Samford as a freshman this past season. He scored a season-high eight points against Belhaven.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining and slates to be an athletic 3-point threat at the forward position.
Peacock, a 6-foot-8 forward from Braintree, Massachusettes, will have two years of eligibility remaining. After averaging 21 points and 14 rebounds in high school, he played at Division I Hartford College, averaging five and five before transferring to Quincy CC, where he averaged 23.7 and 14.6 points while shooting 72%.
He battled injuries last year at Division-II Catawba, averaging five points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 games. He will serve as a figure in the post who will instantly help the Griffons on the boards.
