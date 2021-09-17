Even inside the Missouri Western locker room, the Griffons know they have plenty of questions to answer about the prospects of the group.
In two games, the Griffons have scored just 17 first-half points opposed to 41 in the second half. An unsuccessful comeback attempt at Central Oklahoma in Week 1 was followed by a valiant effort at home against Fort Hays State in Week 2, powered by two defensive scores and 28 points in the third quarter.
Facing a schedule that boasts four-straight opponents that are currently unbeaten, junior cornerback D.J. Stirgus knows questions can be answered and statements can be made Saturday night against Emporia State at Spratt Stadium.
“They beat a team we lost to,” Stirgus said, noting the Hornets’ 31-21 win last week against UCO. “We’ve got a lot to prove right now. We’ve still got a big question mark by our name.
“I feel like after Saturday, if we go out there and give all we’ve got, we’ll come out with a W.”
The Hornets (2-0) pose enough problems for the Griffons (1-1) to remain focused on this week and not three upcoming unbeaten foes, despite having outscored the Hornets 42-0 in the last five quarters the two teams have faced off. That included a 28-0 win in 2019 against much of this same group Emporia State will trot out off season-opening wins against Northeastern State and UCO.
The experience is beneficial, especially for a defense that will face an offense with momentum on its side and an up-tempo style. ESU lefty quarterback Braden Gleason leads the MIAA in all major passing categories with over 600 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“They’re a great offense. Their quarterback runs it really quick. You’ve gotta get lined up, communicate, make your checks, make sure you’re on point otherwise there’s a big plan or big run,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that have played against them, that have played that tempo already. We’ve gotta play really well. They do some good things on offense and are really effective.”
Prepared to line up man-to-man against a passing attack based off quick passes and motion, Stirgus emphasizes the importance of quick tackling to avoid Emporia from picking up big chunks of yards.
“It’s crucial. If you miss a tackle, that’s like 8 more yards they can get,” Strigus said. “If you’re by the ball, you’ve gotta make the play.”
A Griffon offense which got into a groove running the ball last week behind more than 100 yards from Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. will face a defense Williamson sees as one of the most physical in the MIAA, typically lining up with three linemen and three linebackers.
Western offensive lineman Keegan Zars sees his group as prepared for the challenge.
“They’ve got some fast moving linebackers that crash a lot harder than teams we’ve seen before. It’s gonna be a battle,” Zars said. “We feel like we’ve got a game plan for it. It’s just gonna be about being assignment sound, getting to that second level and working on some double teams.”
Most importantly for Western seems to be showing up for four consistent quarters and bucking a trend of slow starts in 2021.
“It’s gotta start right from the snap, and we’ve gotta keep in constant,” Williamson said. “I’d love to see that for four quarters.”
