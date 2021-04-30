The MIAA announced its 2021 Men's Golf awards and All-Conference team on Friday, and two Griffons were named to the 11-player team.
Patrick McCarthy and Tom Buffington were both named to the All-MIAA squad after helping Missouri Western get back to the NCAA Tournament this season.
This is the fourth time McCarthy has been named to the All-MIAA team. The senior from Albuquerque, New Mexico, leads MWSU with a 73.3 scoring average and has had five rounds at or under par so far this season. McCarthy has two top-five finishes, three in the top 10 and has finished in the top 20 in six of the Griffons eight tournament they've played in. He's improved as the season as gone on as McCarthy has shot 73 or better in 12 of this last 14 rounds, after doing that just twice in his first eight rounds of the season.
This is the first All-MIAA honor for Buffington, a senior from Saint Peters, Missouri. He is second on the Griffons with a scoring average of 74.4. Buffington also has five rounds at or under par and has four top-10 finishes. His best finish came at the Central Region Preview as he finished second among the 100 players at Shoal Creek, where the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional will take place next week. Buffington has finished in the top 20 in six of the eight tournaments he has played in.
McCarthy, Buffington and the rest of the Griffons will take part in the NCAA Regional beginning May 6 at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.