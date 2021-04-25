A slow start didn’t hold down Missouri Western lacrosse for long on Senior Day as the Griffons overcame a quick 2-0 deficit and rallied for a 14-7 win against Quincy on Sunday at Spratt Stadium.
Missouri Western improves to 5-7 and 3-3 in GLVC play ahead of Tuesday’s regular season finale.
“It wasn’t our prettiest day, but it’s Year 1. It’s been up and down all season,” Western coach Rachel Benzing said. “The fact we can come out with a win on Senior Day, and our seniors played well, that’s all we can really hope for at this point. The girls really took it seriously for them and played hard.”
Missouri Western senior Jordan Shughrue, who won’t use her extra year of eligibility in 2022 due to health reasons, scored six goals in her final home game.
“I have high expectations for myself and always want to meet them and exceed them,” Shughrue said. “It meant a lot just being out here. Even if I wouldn’t have scored, it would’ve meant the same.”
Quincy (2-10) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes before Shughrue’s goal with 22:52 remaining in the first half. Madison Brady’s goal tied the game for nearly 15 minutes before Karlin York’s 20th goal of the year gave Western a 3-2 lead.
Shughrue’s second goal gave the Griffons a 4-3 halftime lead.
“Her lacrosse I.Q. is higher than any kid I’ve ever coached,” Benzing said of Shughrue. “Her passion, intensity and purpose for being here is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen. We’re very lucky to have had Jordan here.”
The score was 5-4 in Western’s favor with 22 minutes remaining when back-to-back goals in 1:13 from Shughrue started a string of six goals unanswered in a six-minute span. Brady scored two in the stretch, bringing her season total to 43. Jazmine Servance and senior Alex Shaffer also scored for the 11-4 lead.
“We finally woke up a little bit, decided to look like us. We’re a fast-paced offense, take a lot of shots and fastbreak the ball,” Benzing said. “We finally started to do that for the first time in the game. We at least looked like ourselves for 15 minutes of the game.”
The teams traded goals over the last 15 minutes with Shughrue tallying her sixth for 43 on the season, while fellow senior Madison Iandoli scored the final two for the Griffons.
The Griffons outshot the Hawks 39-25 with 28 on goal, 10 more than Quincy. The griffons finish the year 4-3 at home with one final road game at McKendree on Tuesday. The top four teams in the league will play in the GLVC Tournament.
