Fifteen months ago, Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney announced women’s lacrosse would be coming to campus.
On Friday, in front of 200 fans at Spratt Stadium, the transformation was showcased to the fullest, winning its inaugural game 17-0 against Culver-Stockton.
“I don’t think it’s really hit yet,” coach Rachel Benzing said. “It just felt like we were doing what we were supposed to do. It will hit me in like 20 minutes. I feel like I’m still going to be a nervous wreck on game day as I learn how to manage this role.”
With a group of parents that traveled in from across the country, to a section of raucous student-athletes, Griffons lacrosse was welcomed onto campus in an atmosphere multiple transfers said they hadn’t felt before.
It helped immediately. Just 50 seconds in, Madison Iandoli made history with the program’s first goal on an assist from Madison Brady.
The first five goals, all in the first 11 minutes, came from five different players. Western scored three times in the first 3:30 of the game.
“We’ve been waiting for this day,” said Brady, who finished with four goals and four assists. “It was exciting just to get out there, have a real game and have it count for something.”
By midway through the first half, Western was up 9-0. The elad reached 11-0 at halftime.
The Griffons needed just 42 seconds in the second half to make it 12-0 and another two minutes to add another.
Catherine Langmaid and Brady added two more goals each in the final 13 minutes.
Mackenzie Porter, a freshman goalie who transferred from Rutgers, needed just one save in the first half to earn the win. She watched a defense that allowed just seven shots on the night.
“The feeling coming into the game, all day today, the excitement throughout the whole team was unbelievable,” Porter said. “Getting out onto the field after months of not playing, the feeling is unmatched. The nerves, excitement all in one, then coming out and doing what we’ve been practicing to do.”
Missouri Western will return to action Saturday against Alabama-Huntsville.