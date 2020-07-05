Since being named the first women’s lacrosse coach in program history at Missouri Western, Rachel Benzing hasn’t had it easy.
From growing the roots of a program without a coaching staff in the middle of a global pandemic, Benzing has navigated the waters of her first head-coaching gig to a historic marker.
The Griffons announced the team’s first ever roster last week, adding 11 freshmen and 13 transfers ahead of the first season in the spring of 2021.
“I think the thing I’m most proud of to start is our sheer numbers. I don’t think anyone expected that in Year 1, let alone after a pandemic,” Benzing said. “We have 13 transfers and four graduate players. The experience and maturity we’re bringing to a first-year program — I’m super excited for that.”
The Griffons, with room to add possibly three more players before the season, bring in players from 11 different states with another player from Canada. Due to the coronavirus shutting down colleges across the country, much of the roster has signed national letter of intent without ever coming to St. Joseph.
“They’re coming here because they love the game and they want the chance to make history and do something special,” Benzing said. “It reflects who they are at their core. They want to be more than just a lacrosse player.”
With a chance to compete with some of the nation’s best teams in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, the Griffons will look to a diverse group of transfers to lead the way. Four of them are one-year graduate transfers while others come with multiple years remaining. With lacrosse taking place in the spring, Benzing said it gave transfers the opportunity to gain an extra year with a new start.
“Every single one of them wanted a chance to be appreciated, be an impact player and have it mean more than wins and losses,” Benzing said. “I went through that as a transfer student-athlete myself. We could kind of connect on that level. Our vision here is, of course, to eventually win championships. In these first few years, it’s to build something meaningful.”
The transfers come from all over the country — Central Connecticut, Rutgers and Upper Iowa, to name a few — while freshmen come from Maryland, Illinois, Nebraska and Minnesota.
“I didn’t expect to have such a non-traditional timeline or a pandemic or a recruiting ban. I’m really proud of it so far,” Benzing said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs that come with it and deep weeks where you think we’re never gonna get out of this. The commits come in waves, so you get even more excited. Now it’s finally becoming reality.”
Next up for Benzing is hiring an assistant coach, with interviews currently underway, before classes are scheduled to resume in the fall. When they do, Benzing’s ready to hit the ground running.
“They’re gonna get to know each other, and then they’re gonna run,” she said with a laugh. “Our fall is gonna be focused a lot on off-the-field connections, getting together and building chemistry. Then we’re going straight fundamentals. They’re gonna get in shape and get their stick work where it needs to be to perform at the collegiate level.”