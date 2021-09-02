EDMOND, Okla. — Missouri Western isn’t scared to admit the humility they feel leaving Wantland Stadium late Thursday night.
For 60 minutes, Central OKlahoma quarterback Stephon Brown diced up the Griffons’ defense with his legs. Oftentimes it turned a timely third down into a first, including twice on touchdowns and another leading to a score two plays later.
A second-half comeback came up just short with a 24-20 loss by the Griffons, resulting in the fourth-straight loss in a season-opener under head coach Matt Williamson in the first game in 635 days..
“First half, we didn’t show up. It was like something I’ve never seen before,” Williamson said. “I don’t know what it was. I thought they’d be just amped because they hadn’t played in a long time. We made a ton of mistakes, and it looked choppy.”
The Griffons (0-1) pitched a shutout after halftime, allowing just seven first downs and 112 yards. UCO (1-0) ran just 13 plays for 29 yards in the third quarter.
But after pulling within one score early in the fourth, the Griffons accumulated just one first down in their finally three drives.
“The emotions were sky-rocketing everywhere. Some people thought we were gonna be dominant,” freshman running back Brandon Hall said. “Some people were humble. Most people were upset because we have a lot of versatility on the field and weren’t capitalizing.”
UCO took the lead early in the first quarter on a 12-yard rush by Payton Scott. That came just three plays after a fourth-down conversion.
A fumble on a reception by Tre James set UCO up in short field position, but the defense held UCO to a field goal.
Early in the second quarter, Hall made his impact felt. He took a counter to the right side of the line, slipped under a tackle and broke left and up the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown.
“I told Coach, ‘Just give me a shot, I got you.’ … I felt somebody on my hip but it was an arm tackle, and we practice breaking arm tackles,” Hall said. “I saw Vespo on the side and didn’t see anybody and was just like, ‘Vespo, block.’ Then I just ran.”
The next UCO possession, Brown took a snap on third-and-1 45 yards for a score and 17-7 lead.
The next Broncho drive saw a 38-yard pass on third-and-9 turn into a 30-yard touchdown strike to Markiese King for a 24-7 halftime edge.
Late in the third, the Griffons put together a 16-play, 66-yard drive that included a 45-yard pass to Hall on third down and two fourth-down conversions, the second of which was a 1-yard score by Shen Butler-Lawson Jr.
A three-and-out was quickly met by a 31-yard pass from Anthony Vespo to Hezekiah Trotter to set up Brison Cobbins for a 3-yard rushing touchdown to pull with 24-20.
Western never threatened the rest of the way.
The Griffons were outgunned 194-141 on the ground and outgunned 383-338 for the game. The Griffons also missed a field goal and extra point.
Brown shined in his UCO debut, rushing for 126 yards and throwing for 189.
“That quarterback did a great job moving around the pocket. He’s big, and he can run,” Williamson said. “He was pretty much in control that whole first half.”
Lawson led the griffon backfield with 12 carried for 54 yards. Vespa finished 13-of-28 passing with 169 yards and an interception.
Cooper Burton came up time and time again with seven catches for 91 yards.
Hall finished with 54 rushing yards and 45 receiving.
Missouri Western returns home Thursday, Sept. 9 to face Fort Hays State (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
