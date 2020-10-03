With a brisk feeling in the air Saturday morning, Matt Williamson was up and at it before the sun could rise.
As soon as 4 a.m. came, Missouri Western’s football coach was preparing to head to the team’s facility with the first practice of the fall season just hours away.
“I woke up early, got here and started working on some stuff,” Willamson said, flashing a friendly grin. “I think some of our guys, too — you just saw them walking down the hill as we got ready to start practice, a lot of smiles on their faces.
“It’s back to real life again. It’s surreal.”
Ahead of their scheduled four-game slate beginning Oct. 31 at Central Arkansas, the Griffons were welcomed back to practice Saturday morning at Spratt Stadium. The day came after numerous schedule changes and eventual cancelations to fall championships and the football season.
Saturday brought some sense of a return to normalcy the Missouri Western student-athletes have searched for.
“There’s nothing like waking up going to play the game you love,” junior defensive end Arnold Crayton said. “Just a few weeks ago, we didn’t know what we were going to get. Now it’s go-time.”
With local health guidelines allowing the Griffons to practice safely, the team held a portion of its spring workout regiment beginning Aug. 28. Following the announcement of a scheduled that features games against MIAA rivals Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney, as well as non-conference foes Central Arkansas of the FCS level and Division-II West Texas A&M, the Griffons paused workouts for nearly two weeks per NCAA guidelines.
For more than three weeks, sophomore quarterback Anthony Vespo and his teammates took to the practice field without knowing what the future held.
“It was a pretty difficult task, but the guys love it, man. We get to come out here and play football when a lot of schools don’t,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. … Now that there’s an end goal, it gives everyone a reason to come out here and give 100% everyday.”
For seniors, it allows for a chance of getting closure without having a season, as many collegiate athletes faced in the spring. Western senior defensive Sam Webb now has the opportunity for more film to give NFL scouts and play again in a Griffon uniform, though all seniors will have an opportunity to return without losing eligibility in 2021.
“No pressure at all. It just felt like we’ve got all the time in the world to prepare for what we’re doing,” Webb said. “Great energy today. It was a great practice today.”
Missouri Western is coming off a 9-3 season that ended with a second-straight win in the Live United Bowl, led by All-Americans Webb and sophomore Trey Vaval, one of the nation’s premier returners.
Western returners nine All-MIAA selections, including six on the defensive side. The offense will turn the reins over to Vespo, who saw action in six games last year.
Western will travel to Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.