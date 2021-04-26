Missouri Western and News-Press NOW honored the top student-athletes Monday at the 21st Annual Golden Griffon Awards at Spratt Stadium.
Though the traditional male and female student athlete of the year awards weren't handed out, it was used as a time to look back on a trying year for college athletics, which included cancelation of fall championship seasons.
"This was a really challenging year for all student-athletes. In the fall, we didn't know who'd get to play or what sports were gonna be able to because of the demands for a test and everything like that," said Ali Tauchen, a Missouri Western volleyball player and president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. "We were able to make this year special. SAAC came together, worked really hard, and we still supported each other, Griffs supporting Griffs."
Among the awards handed out were: The Griff Up Award to the sports medicine team; the Dr. James J. McMillen Scholar-Athlete Award to track senior Morgan Doyle; and the Tom Smith Career Achievement Award to golf senior Patrick McCarthy. SAAC also awarded a Ring the Bell Award, a Clutch Moment of the Year and recognized tennis as team of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.