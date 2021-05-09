Missouri Western men's basketball head coach Will Martin has announced the hiring of Jon Hood as an assistant coach.
Hood comes to MWSU after one year as an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan and he was also a player at the University of Kentucky.
Prior to his stint at KWC, Hood was an assistant coach in the prep ranks at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky.
As a player, Hood was a part of the University of Kentucky's 2009 No. 1-ranked recruiting class that included John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe. Hood was named Mr. Basketball in Kentucky and the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state during his senior season at North Hopkins High School in Madisonville, and was ranked No. 40 by Rivals.com. Hood was a player while Martin was a manager at Kentucky on the 2012 national championship team.
Hood replaces Tim Peete, who left after one year for Tennessee-Martin and has since moved to Radford.
