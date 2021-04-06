After three years of becoming one of the best players in Missouri Western men’s basketball history, guard Tyrell Carroll intends to finish his career elsewhere.
The three-time All-MIAA selection announced he is entering the transfer portal in a Twitter post made Tuesday morning. The Omaha, Nebraska, native just completed his junior season with the Griffons.
“I will always be grateful for my time at Missouri Western as it helped me grow as a man and basketball player,” Carroll said in a message shared on Twitter. “I would like to thank all of my coaches as well as MWSU athletic department for giving me an opportunity to represent the school. Huge thank you to all of the genuine teammates I’ve played with over the last three years at MWSU. I look at you as brothers for life.”
Carroll, one of the first signees under former coach Sundance Wicks in 2018, led a program that won six games before his arrival to a team with back-to-back top-four finishes in the MIAA. Western finished third this season and advanced to the Central Regional of the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
He was tasked with becoming one of the team’s leaders on and off the floor and started just more than a handful of games into his freshman year.
“When coach Sundance first sat me down on my visit, he told me the vision he had for turning this program around,” Carroll added. “Every night that I put on a Griffon jersey I saw that vision and put it all on the line. I was very lucky to play for both Coach Will Martin and Coach Sundance Wicks, two guys who accepted nothing but my best everyday.”
Carroll led the Griffons in scoring and assists his final two seasons, averaging 17.2 points while dishing out 98 assists in 24 games. He scored a career-high 32 in a loss to Missouri Southern. Carroll scored 20-plus points 10 times this season, which landed him a spot on the All-MIAA second team and the All Defensive Team as the league’s steals leader.
As a sophomore, he became Western’s first honoree to the All-MIAA first team in 14 years. He was honorable mention as a freshman.
He leaves Western as one of the top-10 all-time leading scorers with 1,373 points and is able to transfer at any level without sitting out a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.