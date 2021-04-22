Missouri Western has three of the top 22 golfers at the MIAA Women’s Golf Championships following Day 1 of action.
MIAA first-team freshman Allycia Gan led the Griffons with a 12-over par 156 as she is in 10th place individually. Gan is just two strokes out of fifth place and four back of third after two rounds. She shot a 79 in round one and followed that up with a 77 in the second round. Mariana Flores of Central Oklahoma leads the tournament with a 1-over par 145.
Julie Hofmanova is also in the top 20 after having the best score of the day for MWSU with a 76 in round two. She's tied for 17th at 16-over par 160. Anna Bech (161) is in 22nd place and Ady Crough (169) is tied for 34th.
Northwest’s Elly Speece recorded a hole-in-one today on the 138-yard No. 4. Speece shot a pair of rounds of 87 to tally a 36-hole total of 174 shots. Speece is tied for 42nd place in the field. Morgan Thiele is in 23rd place following the opening 36 holes. Thiele tallied scores of 81 and 82.
The Bearcats sit in eighth place following the second round with a team score of 679 (343-336).
The final round is set for Friday.
At the MIAA Spring Soccer Tournament, No. 2 Missouri Western battled through two overtimes and penalty kicks to defeat No. 1 Northeastern State in the semifinals in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Western trailed 1-0 at halftime before pulling ahead 2-1 thanks to goals from Kaili Campbell and Lauren Street. Campbell’s goal off a corner kick made it a 3-1 Griffon lead, though the RiverHawks tied the game to force overtime.
Western, the No. 2 finisher in the Northeast division, will face Central Oklahoma, No. 2 in the Southeast division. The Bronchos defeated Emporia State 1-0.
Northwest defeated Missouri Southern 2-1 in the fifth-place bracket, though the match will not be contested.
The Bearcats started the game off with a Sophie Cissell goal in the sixth minute, then Cissell assisted Teagan Blackburn's goal at the 23:02 mark. Northwest held Missouri Southern scoreless for over 75 minutes, allowing the lone Lion goal in the 76th minute.
The Bearcats also tallied nine shots on goal in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.