For the first time in some time, Missouri Western entered the halftime locker room with their heads held high.
The Griffons forced four turnovers and held a 23-7 lead, just the second game Western has held a two-score edge in. The momentum continued after the half as the Griffons scored in all three phases during a 34-point third quarter, paving the way to a 57-24 win against Northeastern State on Saturday.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Griffons (3-4), who improved to 3-4 with the victory.
“It was good to see our kid’s work ethic. We didn’t make as many mistakes as we have in the past,” Western head coach Matt Williamson said. “The ball was bouncing everywhere. Our kids were playing hard. It was just clicking.”
There were stars aplenty as junior safety Kobe Cummings tied a Missouri Western record with three interceptions in a game. The Griffons tied a team record with six interceptions, with two more coming from senior Terrance March and one from Kameron Langford. March and Langford each had interceptions returned for touchdowns, and Dakari Streeter added a strip sack and fumble recovery.
“You don’t see that very often,” Williamson said with a laugh. “Kobe made two awesome plays, took the ball out of the air and just broke on it. … It was great to see. Our defense is scoring a lot of points.”
Sophomore Thomas Kopcho set a Missouri Western and MIAA record for points by a kicker with 21, going 5-for-5 on field goals and 6-for-6 on PATs. His five field goals ties a record set by Greg Zuerlein and Braden Beckwith. Five straight offensive possessions in the second and third quarter ended with Kopcho field goals, and the night ended with teammates clamoring for the Omaha native to ring the bell.
“It feels amazing. I’ve been working really hard,” Kopcho said. “We’ve been working really hard on our holds and everything. It’s definitely a boost in my confidence.”
While the highs were high, Western still managed to battle struggles throughout the night. Western ran for 158 yards and 173 yards passing, averaging 5.5 yards per play, but benefited from a strong night of kicking.
The Griffon defense forced turnovers at will but still was a victim of the big play. After an opening rushing score by Shen Butler-Lawson, Jr., a long reception for 65 yards led to NSU (2-5) scoring a 26-yard touchdown on a pass to Isaiah Davis. Reagan Jones came back with a touchdown pass to C.J. Parks, and three kicks by Kopcho made it 23-7 at halftime. Two kicks were set up by Cummings interceptions.
“Coach kinda came in and just said, ‘I’m tired about talking about the X’s and O’s, it’s just time to go out there and have fun,” Cummings said. “We know this season hasn’t gone the way we wanted, but we’ve put in a lot of work and effort. The coaches let us go loose and have fun, and that’s what happens when we have fun.”
After a field goal by each team, Cooper Burton took a kickoff 99 yards to the end zone for a 33-10 lead.
Davis scored on a 55-yard reception just one minute later, and Kopcho followed up with his fifth field goal. The Griffons added defensive scores by March and Langford before the end of the quarter, and Cummings’ third interception led to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Burton to Jones for a 57-14 lead.
Davis added a third touchdown in the fourth for a 57-24 final.
“I thought we played well, did some good things, defensively,” Williamson said. “With our offense, you see spurts a little, nothing that was totally dominant there, which I was hoping for.
Western will face Pittsburg State (5-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Hall of Fame Game at Spratt Stadium.
