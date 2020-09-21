Missouri Western football is officially back.
The Griffons announced Monday the team would return to action as part of an abbreviated fall schedule on Oct. 31 with a contest at Central Arkansas.
The announcement comes two days after News-Press NOW first reported plans being finalized for football to be played in the fall by multiple MIAA teams. Pittsburg State then announced Saturday a game to take place at Stephen F. Austin in November, with up to four more games to be announced.
According to Missouri Western, the department is working to finalize a fall schedule that will include NCAA Division II opponents in the coming days.
"Since March, we have been completely focused on any and all solutions to put our student-athletes safely back on the field," said Dr. Josh Looney, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, in a department statement. "We have remained ready and we are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity for our football team. This would not be possible without campus leadership and the incredible external support we have received in order to take this next step toward competition."
The move to play comes more than one month after the MIAA CEO Council voted to postpone fall sports to 2021 with discussions to come on restarting those sports, which includes football, volleyball and soccer. The NCAA announced that fall sports championships will not take place for those sports in the 2020-21 academic year.
With hopes of finding a path to play this fall or in the spring, the Griffons have practiced three times per week since late August. The wait will now home to fruition Halloween in Conway, Arkansas.
"I don't really have the words to describe how excited we are right now," coach Matt Williamson said. "We have been successfully practicing since late August in a much different environment just to be ready to go at any time. We are thankful for Central Arkansas to provide us with the opportunity to officially get back on the field. We will be ready October 31st."
Central Arkansas (1-1) is an FCS program from the Southland Conference. The Bears defeated Austin Peay 24-17 before losing 45-35 at UAB. The addition of a contest with Missouri Western brings Central Arkansas’ schedule to 10 games this fall after the conference opted to play in the spring.
Missouri Western is coming off a 9-3 season that ended with a win over Henderson State in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl on Dec. 7 in Texarkana, Arkansas, capping the program’s best season since 2012. The Griffons must find replacements on the offensive line and quarterback, though redshirt sophomore Anthony Vespo is primed to lead an attack with an array of options at skill positions. All-American defensive back Sam Webb and All-American returner Tray Vaval will lead the units, and nine total All-MIAA picks are back in 2020.
The contest is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. and will be available on ESPN3. It’s Western’s first game against the FCS school, which is also where Williamson served as defensive coordinator from 2010-2013.
With limited fall and spring schedules, Missouri Western student-athletes could hold on to extra years of eligibility. The NCAA recently approved eligibility relief to fall athletes for the 2020-21 year as long as the total games played doesn’t exceed the maximum number of competitions allowed. The NCAA reduced the maximum number of regular season football games from 11 to 10 for this academic year, though the MIAA is likely to play a further reduced season if it resumes early in 2021.
The MIAA announced Aug. 14 that fall sports competition would be suspended until Jan. 1, 2021. The move came after NCAA Division II announced its seven fall championships would be canceled outright. The MIAA was among the last leagues to pull the plug on a 2020 season.
The MIAA is also set to meet at the end of this month to decide on action for winter sports competition, which a source within the conference said is still on.