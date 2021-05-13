Missouri Western football will play under the lights of Spratt Stadium five times this fall as it makes its return to the gridiron after nearly two years.
The Griffons officially announced their schedule Thursday, which includes six home games and five road contests. The game weekends were announced last year by the MIAA, though dates for the first two weeks and times for each game were yet to be announced.
Missouri Western will open its season on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Central Oklahoma.
The home opener follows one week later at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 against Fort Hays State for Military Appreciation Day in a rematch of the 2019 season opener.
Each of the final nine games will take place on consecutive Saturdays, beginning on Sept. 18 with a 6 p.m. kick against Emporia State.
A 1 p.m. kick at Washburn in Week 4 will be followed by a return to Spratt Stadium to face Northwest Missouri State, one of two teams the Griffons have yet to beat under Matt Williamson. The Bearcats and Griffons will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 2.
A revenge trip to Nebraska-Kearney follows Oct. 9. The Lopers thwarted Western’s hopes of a playoff berth in 2019 with a 49-21 defeat in Spratt Stadium.
Western will hold homecoming at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 against Northeastern State the week prior to the Hall of Fame Game against Pittsburg State, set for 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
A road trip to Missouri Southern will be followed by Senior Day against Central Missouri, set for 1 p.m. Nov. 6.
The Griffons will close out the season Nov. 13 at Lincoln.
Western will face four of the top six from the 2019 MIAA standings at home in Fort Hays, Northwest, Pitt State and UCM.
Western went 9-3 and finished third in the MIAA in 2019 with a win in the Live United Bowl. The Griffons played two games in the fall against Pittsburg State and Central Arkansas, losing 20-7 at home to the Gorillas and 52-10 at the FCS Bears. Games against West Texas A&M and Nebraska-Kearney were canceled due to COVID-19. There wasn’t an official MIAA or Division II football season because of the virus.
The 2021 year will mark Matt Williamson’s fourth season as head coach of the Griffons.
