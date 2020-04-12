Amidst a time when his team can’t be together, Matt Williamson is at ease.
Missouri Western football has won bowl games in back-to-back seasons, concluding his third year as head coach with a 9-3 record and Live United Bowl win.
“It’s tough not being around the kids, man,” Williamson said. “The benefits of just being around the kids and spending time with them, you realize why you do this. It’s still fun … but the majority of the passion and energy is the kids. They’re gone.”
Western was days away from beginning spring camp, set to begin after spring break. Missouri Western pushed back a return to campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then the university moved all instruction to online. That meant players had to move back to their homes across the country, including quarterback Anthony Vespo.
“The coaches hopped right on it. We met on Zoom right away, and they’ve done a pretty good job communicating every day,” Vespo said. “Even now, we meet twice a week. The player-to-player relationship right now is pretty good. Everybody seems to be in pretty good spirits.”
Missouri Western returns a bulk of its starters, with the biggest question mark coming on the offensive line as all five starters must be replaced. While there is little worry in that group within the building, the biggest hurdle comes in 42 freshmen who redshirted and haven’t gotten to go through a spring camp yet, who are now a step behind.
“I think it hurts everybody, all the youth. We had a bunch of guys redshirt that were right on the borderline,” Williamson said. “If we could’ve given them some more college reps in scrimmages, that would maybe give us as coaches more belief or trust, and give them more confidence.”
While the Griffons are seperated, they are still staying connected.
Leaders from each class were elected to the Griffon Council and keep the team intact, holding multiple calls with Williamson and other coaches each week to discuss the team.
“We’ve got an awesome culture, an awesome locker room. I don’t wanna lose that,” Williamson said. “We can get all the football stuff, but the connection and communication in our environment, I don’t wanna take a step back there.”
Back in St. Joseph, the coaches have used the time to up their recruiting. In the app the staff uses to refine and organize their recruiting database, extra effort has gone into making the process even more user-friendly.
The staff has also used each week for coaches to critique each other on and off the field, allowing for sessions for coaches to share their thoughts. This all happens as players work out on their own and meet in video conferences with position coaches multiple times per week.
The future of college football is an uncertainty, though, as Williamson admits. States, conferences and universities will have decisions to make about how and when students return to campus, which could affect the landscape of sports. Whether that means pushing the season to the spring, as Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that Division I presidents have suggested, or shortening the preseason, Williamson says the player’s safety comes first.
“We can get our kids ready and two weeks, teach them. My thing is the conditioning and keeping them healthy,” Williamson said. “If it gets pushed back, you’d have to get a good month, six days a week working out, getting their bodies ready … where I’d feel confident putting them out in a very hostile and violent environment.
“We’re gonna be chomping at the bit. We can be ready quick.”
As the Griffons navigate a tough time, they do so with the goal of growing closer to a national championship run. And the confidence doesn’t stray away from one another.
“Our coaching staff has been here, our fourth year with Coach Willie. We’re all familiar with the scheme, whereas other teams in our league have a new offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator,” Vespo said.
“There’s a lot of teams that are worse off than we are.”