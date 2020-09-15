Last month, the MIAA postponed fall sports until Jan. 1, 2021, effectively ending the Missouri Western Griffons’ football season as they knew it.
“We came into the summer training like we’re preparing to play a season,” junior Keegan Zars said. “We kind of just wanted to not think about that that much and prepare just for the possibility of having a season.”
Despite the conference’s decision, the Griffons never lost sight of their goals.
“It definitely was a gut shot, but I think the guys- they still have high hopes and everything,” junior Kobe Cummings said. “We’re still looking forward to getting better every day and looking forward to whenever we get to play next.”
The Griffons are back on the practice field after some time off, but they’re still working the same as always.
Head coach Matt Williamson and his players agreed, no matter the circumstances, they are happy to be back on the field.
“They’re having fun again,” Williamson said. “A lot of smiles on their faces, and it’s been joyous to be honest with you.”
“It’s definitely been an adjustment having to wear a mask and everything, having the little plastic shields and all that,” Cummings said. “It’s definitely different. I’m not used to the regular football, but it’s definitely been fun and the guys- we’re adjusting really well to it.”
“Thankful we have this time, since we lost spring ball, to acquire the technique and add all that to the assignments,” Zars said. “Real confident that we’re going to have the best knowledge of our scheme and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
With uncertainty about what the season may actually look like come January, the Griffons still have high hopes for what they can accomplish.
“We got guys in each spot, they just know what it takes to get to the next level and where we want to be,” Cummings said. “We want to be a playoff contending team.”
“If we continue to grow like we did the last three years, we’re going to have a lot of successes in the future,” Williamson said.
There's no decision yet on a schedule for the postponed season. The MIAA is currently set to meet regarding winter sports later this month.