Unlike the past two years, a Missouri Western football campaign will not end in trophies or rings.
Any outcome in 2020 is a win for the Griffons, simply being able to safely take the field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the outside, Matt Williamson’s team isn’t playing for anything in their four-game fall slate. Inside the locker room, though, it’s all-in on any chance to take the field.
“It’s a simple answer — the love for the game,” junior Arnold Crayton said. “You don’t come to this game if you don’t love it. You don’t go through all you go through if you don’t love this game.
“The game was taken away from us, now it’s given back. No, we’re not given a championship for it, but at the end of the day you have to have passion for what you wanna do in your life. It’s just the love for the game.”
Collegiate athletes grow up competing, playing sports from the moment they can walk. For thousands across the country, that was brought to a halt for months when the NCAA closed down shop with the coronavirus finding its way into sports, first through the NBA.
Players were sent home and forced to communicate through video conferences and workout at home away from their college campuses. Practices began without certainty of what the future held.
At Missouri Western, that future is now four football games beginning Oct. 31.
“Even when we didn’t know if we were gonna play and were still out here practicing, I’m giving it everything I got,” Crayton said. “It’s just the love, man. You don’t know how many opportunities you’re gonna get left playing this game.”
For the schools across the country that aren’t competing for a conference or national title like they are in Division I, it’s about continuing a culture and building for the future to take advantage of the moment.
Senior running back Shamar Griffith referred to the Griffon program as a train with a full head of steam based off two-straight postseason wins and a chance only three MIAA programs currently have this fall.
“Not having a championship — that shouldn’t mean anything. At the end of the day, that’s where the aspect of having fun comes into play,” Griffith said. “If you’re not having fun, why do you do it?
“When I’m out at football, that’s the best feeling. I get to do something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. When we were young, that’s all it was, go out and have fun. I’m gonna keep playing the game until that fun goes away. My love for it, I don’t see it vanishing for a while.”
For now, four games are guaranteed at Missouri Western. Another could come after Thanksgiving, and up to four more scheduled contests are possible in the spring.
But the Griffons don’t want to just win in 2021 — they want to now.
“You play to win, man,” said Williamson, the Griffons’ fourth-year head coach. “Nobody just goes and shoots hoops in their backyard their whole life without competing for something, trying to win and beat something.
“If you don’t have that in you, there’s not much to you, in my opinion. We’re competitive in everything we do.”