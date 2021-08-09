The last time C.J. Ravenell saw the football field for a meaningful football practice or action in any game came all the way back in 2019.
That’s when Missouri Western won a second-straight appearance in the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas. The following Division II season was canceled by the MIAA, and the Griffons participated in two of four scheduled exhibitions last fall without Ravenell due to injury.
“I’m hungrier than ever right now,” Ravenell said. “I haven’t played football in almost two years, didn’t get to play any of those games last year because of an injury. That really drove me and motivated me. I’m hungrier than ever to get back on that field, make plays and make it happen.”
Ravenell’s chance to work toward a true season came Monday afternoon when the Griffons hit the turf at Spratt Stadium, well over a heat index of 100 degrees, for the first practice of fall camp.
The team arrived throughout the weekend, collecting equipment and taking part in meetings ahead of Monday’s official start.
“It’s hot out, but we’re ready to fire this thing up,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “We’re excited. The kid’s energy, just glad to be back playing football again. There’s something to fight for now. We’re excited to get into the season and get cranking.”
Missouri Western orchestrated an alliance with MIAA members Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State to play a round-robin schedule while holding exhibitions with other schools last fall to remain active without a competitive season.
The Griffons lost both of their outings to Pitt State and Central Arkansas, and COVID-19 issues forced the two remaining contests to be canceled.
Through preparation and practicing between games, Western used the chance to get young newcomers reps on the field that otherwise wouldn’t have came.
“That gives us a lot of confidence. We had a lot of young guys last year,” Ravenell said. “To get that experience, have all those practices and all those reps, it helps us in the long run. We’re able to take our game to the next level.”
Williamson described speaking during the first team meeting of the weekend as emotional, welcoming players back for the first season since 2019. He sees a group of underclassmen that have newfound confidence from the experiences of last year.
“You can walk in the meeting rooms, there’s just a completely different feel. There’s expectations. There’s energy,” Williamson said. “There’s everything you want as a staff. We’ve got a great group of kids, and this thing’s about ready to turn on fire. We turned the engines on, and we’ll hit fifth gear before we know it.”
